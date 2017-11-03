Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang to step down as secretary-general by next party election

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang will not be contesting the post of secretary-general at the next party election to make way for new blood, he said at the party's 60th anniversary dinner.



Mr Low said he has achieved what he set out to do - renewal of the Workers' Party and making "political progress towards democracy" in Singapore. WP now has a new breed of young politicians, he said.

Speaking to more than 1,000 guests and Party members on Friday (Nov 3), Mr Low said it was time for the younger leaders to "take over" the party.

"It is time for these younger leaders to step up to the steering wheel ... ready to drive the party forward to continue this walk with Singapore," said Mr Low.

"I shall therefore not be contesting the post of secretary-general at the next party election to enable the younger generation of party leaders to take over the party completely."

Channel NewsAsia understands that the next party election is due to be held next year. Mr Low has been the secretary-general of WP for 17 years, since 2001.

NEW TOWN COUNCIL MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

The Workers' Party also announced it has put in place a new integrated town council management software.

Party Chairman Sylvia Lim said the system, developed under the guidance of Town council vice-chairman, Png Eng Huat, is "comparable to the system used by other town councils".

Speaking to more than 1,000 guests and party members, Ms Lim said that when the Party won Aljunied GRC in 2011, the WP members of Parliament were "denied the use of the town council management system software" that residents had paid for.



"We coped as best as we could with the system in Hougang SMC (single member constituency) for five years" Ms Lim said.



Despite the "adverse news" on town council management issues, Ms Lim said there have been no disruptions to residents of Aljunied-Hougang and that the town is progressively being renewed and improved.



It was 60 years ago today that lawyer David Marshall formed the Party in front of some 800 members, about a year after he stepped down as Singapore's first Chief Minister.

