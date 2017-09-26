Workers' Party fails in second bid to raise Parliamentary motion on Presidential Election

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party chairman Sylvia Lim will not get to speak on her adjournment motion on the reserved Presidential Election when Parliament sits on Oct 2.

Her motion was balloted out on Tuesday (Sep 26) as two other Members of Parliament had filed their own adjournment motions, said the Workers' Party on its Facebook page.

The motion by Dr Intan Azura, titled "Preserving Green Space and Heritage in Jalan Kayu Constituency" was picked, in a ballot that was conducted by Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and witnessed by Ms Lim.

However, Ms Lim may get to speak on her motion, titled "Counting from President Wee Kim Wee or President Ong Teng Cheong for Reserved Presidential Election - Policy Decision or Legal Question", if Parliament sits again on Oct 3, the WP said.



But it will be subject to a ballot again at the end of the Oct 2 sitting, as MP Vikram Nair has also filed to speak on his motion titled "The Future of National Service".

