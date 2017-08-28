Workers' Party files motion on Presidential Election

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) has filed a parliamentary adjournment motion, seeking clarity on the basis for which the upcoming Presidential Election was declared reserved for Malays.



In a Facebook post published on Monday (Aug 28), the party wrote: "Counting from President Wee Kim Wee or President Ong Teng Cheong - policy decision or legal question?"

It said WP chairman Sylvia Lim has filed a motion for the coming Parliamentary sitting on Sep 11.

"In the wake of intense public discussion after the parliamentary debates and a court case on the reserved presidential election, the Workers' Party believes it is in the public interest for the Government to clarify this issue surrounding the election of our Head of State," the WP said.

The WP's motion comes after the Court of Appeal threw out Dr Tan Cheng Bock's appeal against a decision to dismiss an application contesting the legitimacy and timing of the upcoming Presidential Election. Dr Tan's lawyers had argued that it was unconstitutional for former President Wee Kim Wee's last term to be considered as the starting point for the count, as he was elected by Parliament and not by the people.

However, the five-judge panel concluded that Parliament is lawfully allowed to do so for the purpose of determining a reserved election.

The Sep 11 Parliament session will come two days before Nomination Day, according to the Writ of Election issued by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday. Should there be more than one candidate nominated, Polling Day will be on Sep 23, the Prime Minister's Office said.