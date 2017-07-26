Workers' Party MPs 'acted in good faith', deny allegations made in lawsuit

SINGAPORE: Aljunied GRC Members of Parliament Low Thia Khiang, Sylvia Lim and Pritam Singh on Wednesday (Jul 26) denied all allegations levelled against them in legal action brought by an independent panel appointed by the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC).



They said they will contest the lawsuit and lay out their case "vigorously" in court.

The panel had filed a lawsuit against the three and a number of others over alleged improper payments of millions of dollars, and accused them of having acted in breach of their fiduciary duties.

In a joint statement, they said: "Our reply to all these allegations is NO."



The statement said Ms Lim and Mr Singh have been asked to pay damages of S$2.8 million for the "wrongful appointment of architects".



Mr Low and Ms Lim have also been asked to give an account of profits made from the appointment of FM Solutions and Services (FMSS) or pay damages not less than S$1.25 million. "We have not benefitted a single cent," the WP MPs said.



FMSS is a former managing agent of AHTC.

The MPs also said that they have acted in good faith and in the best interests of the Town Council and residents.

"In the course of these proceedings, we will be furnishing more information so that all concerned will be clearer on the issues and why we made the decisions and acted as we did."

They said law firm Tan Rajah and Cheah will defend their claims.

The suit alleges that, among other things, they had acted in breach of their fiduciary duties and duties of care and skill owed to AHTC; they had set up a faulty system which allowed the appointment of FMSS and made it possible for FMSS and/or their officers to benefit themselves; they had entered into contracts with architects in breach of duties owed to AHTC.



