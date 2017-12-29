Workers' Party MPs file parliamentary questions on Keppel O&M corruption case

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) has filed parliamentary questions seeking to find out more about the massive corruption case involving Keppel Offshore and Marine (Keppel O&M).

On Friday (Dec 29), the party's assistant secretary-general Pritam Singh wrote on Facebook that he, as well as fellow MPs Sylvia Lim and Png Eng Huat, had collectively filed four questions relating to the incident.

Last Saturday, it was reported that Keppel O&M paid US$422 million (S$567 million) in fines as part of a global resolution reached with criminal authorities in the United States, Brazil and Singapore over corrupt payments made by a former agent in Brazil. It was also issued a conditional warning by Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), the conglomerate said in its news release then.

"Amidst the shocking revelation of what must be one of the largest corruption scandals in the history of Singapore's Government-linked Companies, I was most surprised to see the virtual absence of any substantive information on this scandal on the AGC or CPIB websites except a brief media statement on the conditional warning given to Keppel," he said.

It was "even more curious" since the company denied its top executives were involved in giving out bribes for contracts, he added. He noted that the US Department of Justice had uploaded documents on the case to its website.

The questions filed by Mr Singh to Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat relate to issues such as when the Government expects CPIB and the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) to formally complete investigations into the Singaporean individuals involved, as well as how many Singapore Government-linked companies or their subsidiaries have been or are investigated for corrupt practices over the last 30 years.

Meanwhile, Ms Lim asked if the fines paid were part of a three-nation plea bargain agreement involving the US, Brazil and Singapore, and if it is, what are the considerations in reaching such agreements, while Mr Png asked how far back will CPIB go in its investigations since the corrupt practices date back to 2001.



Parliament convenes on Jan 8, 2018.