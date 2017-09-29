Workers' Party opens new headquarters on 60th anniversary

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party has continued to thrive with a renewed strength, despite going through some "difficult and trying times", said party chairman, Sylvia Lim on Friday (Sep 29) at the opening of the party's new headquarters.



The party unveiled its new S$870,000 headquarters at the Teambuild Centre along Geylang Road on Friday evening.



The 110 sq m headquarter's unveiling comes as it celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.



The Workers' Party new headquarters at Teambuild Centre along Geylang Road.

"We've had exhilarating moments - our electoral victories in Anson in 1981, Hougang in 1991 and in 2011, our breakthrough in the GRC in Aljunied," Ms Lim said.

"We've also had difficult and trying times, with the party embroiled in lawsuits and almost being wound up in 1991.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout these six decades, the existence of the party has been tested, and despite it all, it continues to thrive with a renewed strength."

Ms Lim said the party now has a "breed of younger leaders and members", ready to take over when the need arises.



Pritam Singh and Dennis Tan at the opening of the Workers' Party new headquarters on Friday (Sep 29). (Photo: Monica Kotwani)

The political party was formed in 1957, with its first headquarters along Delta Road. Its last office was at Syed Alwi Road, which the Party vacated in December last year.

"What you see here may just be a modest 110 sq m office space, but to us in the Workers' Party, it represents the bittersweet fruit of what our senior members and supporters had fought so hard for," said a statement from the party's assistant secretary-general, Pritam Singh and treasurer and chairman of the party's HQ committee, Dennis Tan.