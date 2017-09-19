Workers' Party refiles motion on Presidential Election

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) has refiled a parliamentary adjournment motion, seeking clarity on the basis for which the Presidential Election was declared reserved for Malays.



It said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sep 19) that the motion, titled "Counting from President Wee Kim Wee or President Ong Teng Cheong - policy decision or legal question?" has been filed for the Oct 2 Parliament sitting.

The party had filed the same motion for the previous sitting on Sep 11 but WP chairman Sylvia Lim did not get to speak on it as it was balloted out. A ballot was conducted as there were adjournment motions filed by two other Members of Parliament to speak on separate issues.

If there are again competing bids to speak during the upcoming Parliamentary sitting, a ballot will likely be conducted on Sep 26, said WP.