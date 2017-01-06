Workers' Party responds to Shanmugam's comparison of AMK Town Council to AHTC
Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam had compared the investigation involving Ang Mo Kio Town Council's (AMKTC) general manager to the practices of the WP-run Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC).
- Posted 06 Jan 2017 17:59
- Updated 06 Jan 2017 18:00
SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) on Friday (Jan 6) responded to comments made by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam comparing the investigation involving Ang Mo Kio Town Council's (AMKTC) general manager to the practices of the WP-run Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC).
AMKTC general manager and secretary Victor Wong is being investigated by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB). He was asked to go on leave following a complaint against him in September.
"If there is an allegation, it will be investigated and no one will be spared," Mr Shanmugam told reporters on Friday morning. "No town council, no one, nothing will be swept under the carpet. That is why Singapore is successful - because we take probity in public office very, very seriously."
He added: "Now that is in contrast to the only place where this Government is not in charge.
"In that one place, first, you had people appointing their cronies to run the town council. You had the town councillors being misled about the terms on which the cronies were appointed. You had Parliament being misled. And the High Court said so."
On Friday afternoon, the WP released a statement in response to Mr Shanmugam's comments. The statement is reproduced in full:
The press has asked The Workers’ Party to comment on what Minister Shanmugam has said with regards to the AMKTC corruption case and the AHTC governance issue.
Since CPIB is investigating the AMKTC case, we should let due process take its course and not jump to conclusions.
When the July 2016 report by KPMG on AHTC came out, AHTC ordered a 100 per cent check on the S$60m direct journal entry and dummy code issues.
Some people jumped prematurely on the possibility of fraud and ficticious payments without waiting for the results of the audit.
When no fraud and fictitious payments were found, the speculators kept quiet.
Premature speculation, especially when done by influential people, may pervert the course of justice by shaping investigations. So let’s wait for the findings of the CPIB on the AMKTC case and let the law take its course.
- CNA