Workers trapped on gondola in fire at Punggol school construction site rescued

The fire broke out at the construction site of the Global Indian International School, Channel NewsAsia understands.

SINGAPORE: Two workers were rescued from a gondola that stopped when a fire broke out at the construction site of an international school in Punggol on Tuesday afternoon (May 16).

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said it is investigating the incident, which took place at Hon Industries' worksite at Punggol Field, where the Global Indian International School was being built.





The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the fire at a construction site opposite 17 Punggol Field Walk engulfed an area approximately 30 metres by 50 metres.

SCDF rescuers rappelled down to the two stranded workers on the gondola and helped bring them to safety. Both workers were taken to Changi General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

MOM added that the other workers on the construction site have been accounted for.





Photos and videos taken by eyewitnesses showed the construction site engulfed in thick plumes of black smoke.

Police advised members of the public to avoid the area, adding that the left and centre lanes along Punggol East Road (towards Tebing Lane) were closed due to the fire. Motorists should avoid the area or take an alternate route, they added.



One eyewitness told Channel NewsAsia she saw at least four fire trucks at the scene. (Photo: Lina)

The smoke could be seen from as far away as the Overseas Family School at Pasir Ris, according to Channel NewsAsia reader Aida Blat Palacios.

In an update at around 6.30pm, SCDF said the fire was under control and that its officers were conducting "damping down operations" - a term used by SCDF to to describe the application of water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after the fire is put out. This is to prevent the fire from potentially rekindling.











