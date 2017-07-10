Works in Seletar area cause discolouration of tap water for residents

SINGAPORE: Several residents in the Nim Drive and Stratton Park areas on Monday (Jul 10) found discoloured water coming out of their taps, caused by pipe works.

The Public Utilities Board (PUB) said in a Facebook post that it had received about 20 reports of discoloured water from noon.

It sent three water wagons to provide those affected with a temporary water supply, and also distributed water bags to residents from a distribution point at the junction of Seletar Road and Stratton Road.

PUB officers were also on site to carry out "flushing" and to assist residents.

"The temporary discolouration of water supply in the estate is due to resuspension of mineral sediments in the pipes serving the area," PUB said. "The resuspension of mineral sediments occurred as a result of a valve operation for a pipe connection to a new development in the estate."

At around 8.43pm, PUB said in a Facebook update that water supply to customers had been fully normalised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"However, some customers may still experience slight discolouration in their tap water," PUB added. It advises those affected to run their taps for a while until the water is clear.





