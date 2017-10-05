World's most expensive rice to launch in Singapore next month

SINGAPORE: The priciest rice in the world will soon be available to Singapore consumers.

Listed in last year's Guinness World Records as the world's most expensive rice, the Kinmemai Premium blend goes for US$109 (S$149) per kilogram.

The product canbe ordered online from website www.kinmemai.com at S$155 for a box of six 140g sachets from Nov 1. Singapore is one of the first countries outside Japan where the rice will be available.

So is it worth its eye-watering price tag? The company said the new blend is more flavourful, sweeter and more nutritious than other brands of rice.



Kinmemai Premium consists of five varieties of award-winning grains from Japan's Gunma, Gifu, Kumamoto, Nagano and Niigata prefectures. Before packaging, the rice grains are matured for six months to enhance its texture and flavour.



The company's special rice buffing technique is said to be gentler and more precise than current polishing techniques. This method is used to retain the grain's nutrients, according to Kinmemai spokesperson Zaim Zahari.



"There is so much more to rice than it being a simple carb, which is the global perception of rice today," Mr Zahari told Channel NewsAsia.



The company already has two products in Singapore - Kinmemai Better White and Kinmemai Better Brown. The company said the latter is easier to digest and helps avoid gas, bloating and cramping compared with normal brown rice. All of Kinmemai's rice does not require rinsing before cooking.

Kinmemai Better White has a recommended price of $9.40 for a 1kg bag, while Kinmemai Better Brown has a recommended price of $9.80 for a 1kg bag.



Mr Zahari added that the company hopes Singapore could be the launchpad for the Asia-Pacific market, and is looking to launch Kinmemai Premium in Hong Kong next year.