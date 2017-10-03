World War II projectile found on Jurong Island detonated by SAF

SINGAPORE: A World War II projectile found on Jurong Island has been detonated by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

In a Facebook post on Monday (Oct 2), the SAF said that its Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was activated last Tuesday when a war relic was found at a construction site on Jurong Island.

The war relic was disposed of on Sep 28. (Photo: Facebook / The Singapore Army)

The relic turned out to be a 70mm High Explosive Projectile from World War II, SAF said. It was disposed on-site last Thursday.



This comes after another war relic was found near East Coast Park in March last year and seven war relics near Changi Airport Terminal 2 were disposed of last February.