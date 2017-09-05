WP chair Sylvia Lim won't get to speak on Presidential Election motion in Parliament

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) MP Sylvia Lim will not get to speak on her adjournment motion on the Presidential Election at the next Parliament sitting, the WP said on Tuesday (Sep 5).

The WP chairman had filed the motion to seek clarity on the basis for which the upcoming election was declared reserved for Malays.

On Aug 23, Singapore's apex court threw out former presidential candidate Dr Tan Cheng Bock's appeal against a decision to dismiss an application contesting the legitimacy and timing of the election.



Ms Lim filed her motion, titled "Counting from President Wee Kim Wee or President Ong Teng Cheong for Reserved Presidential Election - Policy Decision or Legal Question" five days later, on Aug 28.



Two other adjournment motions were filed on Aug 29, and Parliament notified MPs of this on the following day, the WP said in a Facebook post.

Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai filed the motion "Community Sentencing and Other Rehabilitative Options", and Sembawang GRC MP Vikram Nair filed the motion "The Future of National Service".



Advertisement

Advertisement

MPs were advised that the adjournment motions filed would be subject to ballot under Standing Order 2(8)(d), the WP said.



"We wish to inform everyone that at the ballot conducted today, the topic by Mr Murali Pillai was picked. Accordingly, Ms Sylvia Lim would not be able to speak on her adjournment motion on Sep 11."



Nomination Day for presidential candidates is Sep 13, two days after the upcoming Parliament sitting. Should there be more than one nominated candidate, Polling Day will be on Sep 23.