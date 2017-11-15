SMRT should cover all medical expenses in Joo Koon collision: Workers' Party

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) said it was "disturbed" to learn about the MRT train collision that happened on Wednesday morning (Nov 15) that left 28 people injured, calling on SMRT to cover all medical expenses resulting from the incident.

An SMRT train had collided with a stationary train at Joo Koon station at 8.20am, disrupting services along the East-West Line.

"We call on SMRT to render all necessary support to them, and ensure that the company covers all their medical expenses resulting from this incident, including any long-term treatment costs," WP said in a statement.

It added: "The collision suggests a failure of the systems that ought to prevent such an event, which presumably should have several levels of checks."

The WP also called on the Land Transport Authority to work with SMRT to "undertake an exhaustive root cause analysis" and "make the necessary system improvements to minimise the risk of such an accident recurring".

"Millions of Singaporeans depend on the MRT for their daily commute. They should not have to worry about their safety when they travel to and from home, work, or school," it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident was one of two faults which hit Singapore's train system on Wednesday morning.

In a joint statement issued at 11.12am, SMRT and LTA said a train heading in the direction of Tuas Link station stalled at Joo Koon station at 8.18am.



A minute later, a second train stopped behind the faulty train. It then "moved forward unexpectedly, and came into contact with the first train", the statement said.

SMRT and LTA are investigating the incident.