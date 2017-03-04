Yaacob calls for calm, unity amid probe into imam's remarks

SINGAPORE: Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim on Saturday (Mar 4) called for peace and unity in the Muslim community after a "storm" of emotions was whipped up over a video of an imam making remarks purportedly against Christians and Jews. The imam is under police investigation for the incident.

It came to light after a video was posted to Facebook, showing the imam making the remarks during one of his Friday sermons in January. The video has sparked heated debate - with some criticising the poster for uploading the video after tipping off authorities, and others praising him for his actions.

In a Facebook post, Dr Yaacob said the issue has generated many reactions both online and offline, and urged members of the public to take a step back and reflect.

He said while it is "correct to whistle blow when one sees wrongdoing, one must also ask whether the manner in which it is carried out is appropriate".

"On such sensitive matters it would be better to go to the authorities in the first instance, rather than online."

He added: "Let us leave this case in the good hands of our police."

Dr Yaacob's Facebook post is reproduced in full below: