Yaacob leads Singapore Haj delegation to Saudi Arabia

SINGAPORE: Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim is leading Singapore's Haj delegation to Saudi Arabia this year.

He departed from Changi Airport on Saturday (Aug 26) together with 340 pilgrims young and old.

In a Facebook post, Dr Yaacob, who is also Minister for Communications and Information, said he is leading the delegation as a gesture of the Singapore Government's appreciation to Saudi Arabia for the revised Haj quota, and to commemorate 40 years of bilateral ties.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Haj and Umrah had in February raised Singapore's official Haj quota to 800, an increase of 120 places.

"I would like to seek your prayers that all our pilgrims be blessed with good health and a safe and smooth journey throughout," Dr Yaacob wrote.

