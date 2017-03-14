Yale-NUS College names Tan Tai Yong as new president

SINGAPORE: Yale-NUS College said on Tuesday (Mar 14) it has appointed Professor Tan Tai Yong as its president with effect from Jul 1.

Prof Tan has been the college’s executive vice-president of academic affairs since October 2014. Prior to that, he was the co-chair of the joint Yale and National University of Singapore (NUS) committee that hired the inaugural faculty members in the humanities, and helped shape the common curriculum in 2011, the college said.

He helped to double the faculty size, enhance research at the college and improve laboratory and library facilities, it added.

After earning a first-class honours degree from NUS and a PhD in history from Cambridge University, Prof Tan spent nearly two decades in administrative service. He served as dean of the arts and social sciences faculty at NUS for six years, and later vice-provost of student life at the university from 2010 to 2014.

He was appointed as one of nine Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) in 2014, and was also founding director of the NUS Institute of South Asian Studies.

The liberal arts college said its governing board unanimously selected Prof Tan after “an extensive global search”.

Professor Richard C Levin, the President Emeritus of Yale University and co-chair of the presidential search committee, said: "The search committee cast its net around the world ... we considered many outstanding candidates, but in the end, we concluded that the best candidate was right here.”

Prof Tan added: "I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance the college in the coming years as we equip this generation of outstanding students for leadership in every sector of society.”