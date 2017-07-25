Yale-NUS students who ghostwrite essays for a fee could face ‘disciplinary sanction’

The liberal arts college sent an email to students following a Channel NewsAsia investigation into online ghostwriting services.

SINGAPORE: Yale-NUS students found to have “abetted academic dishonesty” can expect disciplinary sanction, said the liberal arts college on Tuesday (Jul 25).

In an email to students seen by Channel NewsAsia, Yale-NUS referenced a Channel NewsAsia article published on Sunday (Jul 23) which investigated Singapore-based ghostwriting and assignment help services that market themselves on online marketplace Carousell.

One service Channel NewsAsia approached anonymously to commission an essay claimed that the writer of the essay is a student from NUS-Yale. The essay later received an ‘F’ grade from the lecturer who set the question.

Correspondence over Carousell with the essay service provider Channel NewsAsia commissioned.

In the email, Yale-NUS noted that the claim is “speculative” and it is “not possible to verify at present if a Yale-NUS student is indeed involved”. But it stressed that “honesty and academic integrity are foundational” to its “intellectual mission”.

“Yale-NUS students are expected to act ethically, especially in the conduct of their academic work and in the exercise of their responsibilities towards other members of our community,” added Yale-NUS. “If a student is found to have abetted academic dishonesty, that student can expect disciplinary sanction”.