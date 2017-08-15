Yamaha Music apologises after flute instructor refused to teach autistic boy

SINGAPORE: Yamaha Music apologised on Tuesday (Aug 15) after one of its flute instructors refused to teach a 12-year-old boy because of his autism.



This happened last Friday night at Yamaha Contempo Music School at Plaza Singapura, and the incident came to light after the boy's father Ivan Lim described what had happened in a Facebook post.

Mr Lim said his son Alex has had one previous lesson at the school which he enjoyed. It was the second lesson that was cancelled and the boy's grandparents, who had accompanied him, were informed only when they arrived at the school.

"They were told that his instructor did not want to teach him anymore," wrote Mr Lim on Facebook on Monday.

"When I arrived at Yamaha just minutes before his lesson was due to start, I saw Alex sitting in front of the reception at Contempo Music School with his helper Rizza. He looked shattered," Mr Lim said.



"I learned that the teacher had said he did not want to teach Alex because of the boy's autism."

Mr Lim added that the staff at Yamaha tried to pin the blame on Alex's grandmother for not responding to a call they made at 7pm to cancel the lesson. "Seriously? Cancelling a class 75 minutes before it starts?" he wrote.

According to Mr Lim, Alex's grandmother had previously made it clear to the staff that the boy is autistic and needed a teacher who had the experience and ability to manage that.



He also claimed that the teacher, whom he described as "a balding man probably in his 60s", explained that he did not want to teach Alex as his wife said he could not.



During the exchange of words, Mr Lim said another man who appeared to be a student barged in, defending the teacher and threatening to call the police. Mr Lim added that the man was "spoiling for a fight", and had "stuck his finger in front of (the grandmother's) face aggressively."

His Facebook post has been shared more than 460 times as of 7pm on Tuesday.





Responding to Channel NewsAsia's queries, Yamaha Music said it has written to Mr Lim to seek his forgiveness.



"We sincerely apologise for all that we and the teacher did and all that Mr Lim and family went through. No child, parent, or grandparent should be made to go through what happened," it said.



On the accusations that the last-minute cancellation was blamed on the boy's grandparents, Yamaha put it down to the staff's "anxiety" in explaining the situation, which "may come across as putting the blame on Alex’s grandmother".

It also acknowledged that staff failed to control the situation, allowing another student to intervene and make threats against Mr Lim and his family. This is "not acceptable", said Yamaha.



In addition, it said staff "could have and should have" gotten the outlet manager to call Mr Lim as he had requested, even though she was out of the office at that time.

"We understand and accept that Mr Lim and family are upset, hurt, and furious for the treatment received," said Yamaha, adding that it has spoken to the teacher involved who admitted that his conduct was not acceptable.

"We know that Alex was massively disappointed at no longer having lessons which he had worked so hard for and was eagerly looking forward to. Once again, we are truly sorry.

"We recognise and accept the consequences of our actions and know that it will take time for the wound to heal and the hurt and pain to be relieved," it added.