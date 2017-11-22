Year of the Dog coins to be released

SINGAPORE: Limited-edition coins will be released next year to mark the Year of the Dog, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Wednesday (Nov 22).

The 2018 Year of the Dog Almanac coins are the second issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin series.

Gold and silver 5oz two-coin set. (Image: MAS)

The coins, which will be issued from Jan 5, will feature the dog with the Singapore Botanic Gardens in the background, said MAS. They will also be available in 10 different versions, including a 1kg rectangular coin with a face value of S$80 minted on 999 silver. Special premium sets consisting of various coin combinations will also be available.

A silver proof-like coin weighing 1kg. (Image: MAS)

The reverse side of the coins bear the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of the public can buy the coins at the Singapore Mint at www.singaporemint.com. Orders close on Dec 15 and balloting will be conducted if demand exceeds supply, MAS said.