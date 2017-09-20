Yishun Park Hawker Centre run by Timbre opens for business

SINGAPORE: The Yishun Park Hawker Centre at Yishun Avenue 11 opened on Wednesday (Sep 20) with 13 stallholders that are new to the hawker business.



Managing agent Timbre Group said in a news release that it refers to its 43 stallholders as "hawker heroes".

"We respect them for toiling over hot stoves and working long hours, all in the name of serving consistently good and affordable food," said Timbre Group managing director and co-founder Edward Chia. "This is why we want to preserve our hawker heritage."

Yishun Park Hawker Centre (Photo: Lennard Lim)

As part of its efforts to do this, two of the 13 stallholders have been placed in an incubation programme. These hawkers will go through an incubation period of up to a year before they are placed within Timbre's network of F&B outlets or referred to the National Environment Agency to apply for a stall in another hawker centre.

One of them is the owner of Ah Lock Tofu, 24-year-old Lee Lock Teng. Mr Lee's signature dish is the Hakka tofu rice bowl, described on the centre's website as "a combination of his grandma's decades-old Hakka yong tau foo recipe and elements from Hakka lei cha (thunder tea rice)" that is presented in donburi form.

Nasi lemak ayam taliwang and Hakka tofu rice bowl. (Photos: Yishun Park Hawker Centre website)

The other is the owner of Yummy Salad House, where the dressings are egg-free.

A stall selling salads at Yishun Park Hawker Centre (Photo: Lennard Lim)

Familiar names at the 800-seater hawker centre include Chit Chaat Chai and Fishball Story, which also have outlets at Timbre+ in one-north.

Veteran hawker Tin Boon Kai has also set up the fourth branch of Xin Long Xing here, selling its specialty seafood white bee hoon as well as a hor fun version of the iconic chilli crab dish.

The Happy Panda set at Yummy Salad House. (Photo: Yishun Park Hawker Centre website)

Other food offerings include Japanese bentos, ramen and don.



The hawker centre has family-friendly features such as a play area, and a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tray return system. It also has top-up kiosks for cashless payments and is due to host arcade games and pinball machines, as well as weekend activities for community bonding.