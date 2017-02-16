Young PAP and PAP Policy Forum issue position paper for Budget 2017

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party's (PAP) youth wing, Young PAP, and the PAP Policy Forum (PPF) on Thursday (Feb 16) jointly released a position paper titled "Enhancing Singaporeans' Employability and Competitiveness" to generate input for the upcoming Budget debates.



The paper makes four broad recommendations for four groups of Singaporeans to stay employable and competitive.

For students, it proposes introducing a dynamic, more generalist school syllabus which imparts soft skills, with an emphasis on career diversity and facilitate internships from secondary schools onwards.



For new workers, it recommends expanding the Industry Scholarship Scheme and helping more industry bodies create an eco-system of accreditation for skills and specialisation.



For mid-career professionals, it calls for more support for development of regional and global workforce and leaders, and for an increase in resources available to displaced PMETs to enable customised guidance.



For silver workers, it suggests providing incentives to encourage companies to redesign jobs for an ageing workforce and setting up a new fund to provide venture and social capital to Silver Enterprises.

"The paper reflects a positive cooperation between wings of the PAP to work together to generate a paper to better support fellow Singaporeans. We hope that these suggestions will be taken into measure when the government derides on the Budget 2017 so that Singapore continues to be exceptional and ensures fellow Singaporeans continue to remain competitive", said PPF Council chairman Benjamin Tay.

"It has been a thought-provoking and enriching process to see PAP activists, both young and old, working together to offer changes in the policy-making process", added Young PAP Organising Secretary Rahul Shah.