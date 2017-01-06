Young suspects to be accompanied by adults during police interviews

SINGAPORE: From April 2017, young suspects below 16 years old under criminal investigation will be accompanied by a grown-up during interviews under a new Appropriate Adult Scheme for Young Suspects (AAYS) announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday (Jan 6).

The Appropriate Adults (AAs) will be independent, trained volunteers whose job at police interviews will be to look out for signs of distress as well as aiding communication and providing emotional support. They must remain neutral and not advocate for the young suspect, nor provide legal advice or disrupt the course of justice in any way.

The AAYS will be launched in phases, and expands on the existing Appropriate Adult Scheme for suspects with mental disabilities, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam at a press conference detailing the outcome of a review of the handling of young suspects under criminal investigation.



He said that it should be made a hard and fast rule to have a neutral adult accompany young people during interviews.

"You have to balance between having to interview quickly in order to make sure there's no information leakage, and the need to consider whether it's helpful for a 12- or 13-year-old to have someone else present at a police station. The conclusion is yes."

The probe comes in the wake of 14-year-old Benjamin Lim’s suicide in January 2016, after he underwent a police investigation over alleged molestation.



His death sparked parliamentary and public debate on the handling of the case, as well as police procedures for minors - such as the need for an adult to be present during questioning.



In March last year, MHA said they would review processes involving young suspects, together with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Social and Family Development and the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).



The review concluded that existing processes are generally sound, with some adjustments made to improve coordination between agencies.



An implementation committee led by AGC will introduce the AAYS. It will include multiple government agencies and representatives from the Law Society of Singapore and the Association of Criminal Lawyers of Singapore.



The AAYS will be co-funded by the Tote Board and administered by a social service organisation to be appointed by the National Council of Social Service (NCSS). This service provider will recruit volunteers, facilitate training, manage and activate AAs.

On the scheme, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said: "If you ask me whether this will prevent suicides, I'm not so sure I can answer that. But it's a good thing to do - to give comfort to a young person when being questioned by police. Having someone there will be helpful.



"But to ask if it can prevent suicide, I wouldn't know. In fact, if you look at the factors in the Benjamin Lim case, the coroner went out of the way to point out that the police acted sensitively. So it's really down to the individual," Mr Shanmugam added.



