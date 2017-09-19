Younger Singaporeans at risk of diabetes eligible for S$5 screening tests

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans below the age of 40 who are assessed to be at risk of diabetes after completing an online survey are eligible to undergo a full screening of the disease for S$5.



The free self-assessment survey called Diabetes Risk Assessment (DRA) aims to encourage younger Singaporeans aged 18 to 39 years old to be more aware about their risk of developing the condition. With one million Singaporeans projected to have the disease by 2050, this move is part of the Ministry of Health's (MOH) efforts to curb the rising health problem.

Speaking at the Let's Beat Diabetes roadshow at One Raffles Place on Tuesday (Sep 19), Health Minister Gan Kim Yong stressed that age is not the only risk factor for diabetes.

"Most of us think that age is a key factor - the older you get, the more like you are going to have diabetes. That is true to some extent," he said.

The DRA tool will let younger Singaporeans assess their current risk for undiagnosed diabetes and, based on the assessment, go for a follow-up diabetes screening if necessary.

The survey comprises less than eight questions, relating to issues like age, gender, family history of diabetes and body mass index (BMI), and can be completed in under two-minutes.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If the results of the DRA indicates an individual is at-risk of diabetes, they will be able to make use of the Health Promotion Board's Enhanced Screen for Life subsidies and undergo a full screening for S$5.

According to MOH, since its launch on Sep 1, 15,000 people have taken the test. Of these, four per cent have been invited to undergo the further screening.



MOH said the DRA will allow the ministry to not only identify cases earlier, but also help certain groups like pre-diabetics who may require more frequent screening and prompt management.

With one in every three Singaporeans having diabetes, MOH said that for those under the age of 40, risk factors such as family history, hypertension, or an unhealthy body mass index (BMI) should also be taken into consideration.

While full screening is encouraged for those at risk, Mr Gan said follow-ups after the screening results are also important.

"So it is important for us to also continue to support these patients, so if they have a positive outcome, or if they are diagnosed to be pre-diabetes, it's important for them to follow-up with their clinicians, their doctors."



The public can access the survey at the DRA website.