Your views: Is Singapore ready for unlimited paid leave?

SINGAPORE: Having the autonomy to decide how much leave to take - and when to take it - sounds like every employee's dream.

In reality however, some companies that implemented an unlimited paid leave policy found that it did not quite pan out the way they imagined. Instead, staff members either did not take leave, or effectively ended up spending almost a quarter of the year on vacation.

Current affairs programme Why It Matters spoke with employers such as Netflix and SGAG to find out more about the results of their leave policy.

It got our readers on Facebook talking. Here's a sample of their comments:

Why not?: Aivern Tan

"Why not? It takes the right culture and the right people."

How fair is it to those who are hardworking?: Jason Tung

"It will never work when your colleagues are the kind that like to chut pattern (suddenly conjure reasons to be absent) on Monday or Friday. I used to know some people in my ex-company who like to take urgent leave on those two days ... How fair is this to those who are hardworking?"



Pressure is on the employee to not take leave: Mirko Stoll

Foolish stuff. The pressure would be on the employee not to take leave (so) as not to appear lazy. It should be mandated so staff can take leave without feeling guilty. This is a sneaky move by employers.

It's the employers who are not ready for unlimited leave: B QR Ernest

"You give unlimited leave and you complain when your staff take 40 days ... When you implement unlimited leave, you should mean what you say, i.e. unlimited leave, like fixed leave, must be an entitlement and not a privilege and staff should not be penalised in any way for taking as much leave as they want.

"If unlimited leave comes with all sorts of caveats and you are not as generous as you make yourself out to be, then save yourself from hypocrisy and just give the amount of leave you are truly willing to give."



Some employees genuinely need the extra leave: Koh Gek Fong

"Who are those rich enough to go on vacation for 40 days in a year?!

"The main reason for taking so many days of leave is mainly our kids. Kids (falling) sick, kids having exams ...

(It's) especially useful for parents but people assume that we took leave to cheat (the) company. Sad.

Suggest an "ideal" number of leave days?: Winston Kang

"Perhaps the company can 'recommend' (an ideal) number of leave (days) while having the unlimited policy. And at the same time, for example, give 2 per cent extra pay for three months when these employees voluntarily return to work."



Only for good performers: Matthew Abraham Soh

"You must be a good staff to enjoy this. Personal responsibility and work efficiency are both good considerations. Not likely (to be implemented) for essential services, more for project-based workers."

Not practical for some industries: Keng Leng

"For some industries, it is not practical, e.g. food and beverage, or (those requiring) shift work."

Just standardise the leave allowance: Esther Teo

"If you take too little leave, you (or your body) will be unhappy; take too many and your boss will be unhappy. Might as well have a standardised number and no one can deny the leave or act nice about it but complain behind each other's backs."

Focus on clearing entitled paid leave: Ben Oh

"It's not good. In fact, I (would) rather companies force their staff to clear all their entitled leave days by year-end. In this way, department heads can't refuse their staff('s request) to take leave."

Allow flexible working hours, working from home instead: Sammie Yeo

"(Unlimited paid leave) will never work, not just in Singapore but in many other countries as well.

On the other hand, flexible working hours, (and the) choice of working from home should be implemented by any company for job scopes that allow it.



21 days of paid leave per year is enough: Yee Koh Lai

"I think 21 days of annual leave per year is quite sufficient for most people. No need unlimited."

How about raising the minimum leave recommendation first?: Lesley F M Wong

"Currently, the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) recommended annual leave for employees is seven days, which is far too low.

"There are many companies in Singapore (which) practice leave deduction (when the) office shuts down for selected festive seasons. If an employee's leave entitlement is seven days a year, and the company shuts down for Chinese New Year for (an extra) three days, this employee is left with only four days (of leave) for the rest of the year. In my opinion, an adequate number of paid leave days should be between 18 and 21.



"MOM must legalise that all direct and indirect costs for companies which shut down for any festive season must be borne by the company."



Is your job even necessary?: Nancy Tan

If one can take unlimited leave without affecting operations - it means that (the) position is redundant!



If you too have something to say on the issue, leave a comment on our Facebook page.

22:32 What if you could have the ultimate work life balance ? On a quest to find out if unlimited annual leave can become a standard in Singapore, Joshua meets with cutting edge companies attempting to offer their employees the perfect amount of time off.



