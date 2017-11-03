Your views: Probe into MRT tunnel flooding reveals lapses in pump maintenance

SINGAPORE: Train operator SMRT on Tuesday (Oct 31) revealed that maintenance works for a water pump system at Bishan MRT station were not properly carried out on three occasions.



This went as far back as December 2016. Investigations showed that the maintenance team in charge of the pump system had signed off on works that were not done.

Because of the poor maintenance, a stretch of the North-South Line tunnel was flooded on Oct 7, forcing SMRT to cut off trackside power supply as a precaution, disrupting train services for an unprecedented 20 hours.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday that it takes breaches of all rail operating licences seriously and would make its recommendations on penalties in due time.

Here's what our readers on Facebook are saying about the matter:

Don't just blame the technicians, blame management too: Victor Chew

"Don't put the blame fully on the technician, they have to work very hard (into the) night when all of us are sleeping soundly at home. Did they have enough manpower or time to complete the task of servicing the train and the pump? They are very hardworking people who work through the night. Don't blame the technicians only, blame the management also since big cooperations only focus on profit and efficiency of the job and not (the people) on the ground."

Only right for personnel to be suspended: Nicholas Ng

"Sure, the buck stops at the top - but only to a certain point. This seems to be a pure case of job dereliction and dishonesty, if true. So let's be fair - it is only right for these personnel to be suspended.



Hopefully this also proves to be the catalyst for further improvements in the maintenance checks, processes and oversight by SMRT."

We can't afford mistakes that can be avoided: Zhaoxing Lin

At least be honest to the public. Let's get it over and done with. Don't repeat the same mistake again. We can't afford mistake(s) that can be avoided.

Make up for mistakes: Nurul Farahin

"Mistakes made, make up for it.

Whether you are maintenance staff or management. If there really was an attempt to fake maintenance records, then the crew members in charge should be accountable.



Let’s give the new chairman a chance. He has already taken full responsibility ... and wants to make things right. Give (him a) chance and hope it will get things back on track."

SCDF working to clear water in the flooded MRT tunnel (Photo: SCDF)

Everyone must play their part: Malcom Xaiver Tan

"Never easy to announce the wrongs. Now (that) we found a proverbial 'weak link', time to either shape them up or ship out. Everyone must play their part to make improvement plans work, and cannot blame management for setbacks."

SOPs there, but implementation lacking: Teow Loo Shuin

Many a times the manuals or SOPs were there to cover backside, but actual implementation was lacking.

Staff training needs to be looked at: Fadly Azad

"The problem runs deeper than the maintenance team. The staff training also need to be revamped. Training department head sleeping? (The) maintenance department head should bear the brunt of the punishment. He failed to ensure his staff had done the job properly."

Problem lies with lean corporate structures: Brian Cheah

"That’s the problem with our lean corporate structures. They fail to recognise and properly pay people to do routine jobs. It’s so overlooked that management takes checks for granted and pile workloads on checks. Such tasks must also have ... cross checks. Switching teams regularly ensure(s) checklists are not missed. The management team needs a good look at themselves before blaming their subordinates ... managers who can’t lift a finger in an engineering company (are) not a (good) fit."

Issue of work ethic: SK Tan

"It is no longer about SMRT's culture, it is now an issue of work ethics and possibly criminal negligence. What if ... (it is) not just the pumps but other maintenance work are also 'conducted' this way ... and could possibly endanger commuters?"

What happened to the checks?: Matthew Teo

"Ownself never check ownself."

Profits over people: Ng Ek Ngee

"I'm deeply concerned by top management - only care about profits, than people."

Does not explain issues with other train lines: Lee Beniot

"Still doesn't explain why the other lines still have breakdowns. It is a systemic rot and not (an) isolated one."

