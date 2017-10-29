Your views: Vehicle growth rate to be cut to zero

SINGAPORE: Authorities on Monday (Oct 23) announced that the vehicle growth rate for private passenger cars and motorcycles in Singapore will be slashed to zero from February 2018, down from the current 0.25 per cent.

“In view of land constraints and competing needs, there is limited scope for further expansion of the road network,” the Land Transport Authority said. It added that it was committed to continually improving the public transport system.

Here’s what our readers on Facebook are saying about the move:

Why don't the ministers set an example?: Mag Kan



“Motorcycles are the main transport for most low-income families to get to work, so by doing this they are disrupting the livelihood of many as well. Why don’t the ministers set an example by getting rid of their own cars and going with public transport first?"

Must get a world-class transport system first: Jia Ling



"In order to facilitate this, we must first get a world-class transport system. Then people will be convinced to advance to a car-lite society. It is more than ever-increasing COE prices, road taxes, fuel prices, etc.



"The authorities need to work more closely together with the public transport operators and pull their socks up. No cutting slack on implementation, maintenance, repairs, materials - all these require close scrutiny of the vendors. Cost is not everything. Take into consideration goodwill of the Government, confidence of people in the authorities. You will get a more equal formula there."

Ensure train system can handle increase in ridership: Andrew Lim



"To do that, they must ensure our train system is able to handle the increase in ridership. No point cutting the vehicle growth rate to zero if the train system keeps breaking down."



Aim for zero MRT breakdowns: Hai N Far



Your MRT (system) better aim for zero breakdowns first.

Think about families with children and elderly: Angeline Chuen



“Think about families with children and old people - can the public transport today serve them? The MRT is always crowded and not so friendly with facilities for families with children, old folks or even handicapped people.



"Worst of all, when it breaks down, the human traffic jam is enough to cause possible accidents like falling, pushing, difficulty breathing for some people; children get lost, etc. And the taxi drivers are taking the chance to choose passengers and hike up the prices due to high demand when you need them badly! Buses are too slow and does it help anyone?



"Breakdowns should happen or be acceptable every few years and not every year or every week or even every month!”



Limit it to one car per household: Nigel P Crane



“How about limiting it to one car per household first rather than some who have two or three cars!”



What's the use of ERP?: Nas Ali

Then what’s the use of ERP? Take it out then.

Transport issue long-winded, frustrating: Tang Chor Theng

“The issue of transportation in Singapore has been long-winded and frustrating. Don't simply give us pieces of policy changes here and there that does not give us an overview of how the Government will execute a concrete strategy to achieving a car-lite city.



"Such policy changes without substantial effort to deal with other areas of concerns merely reflects the lack of foresight, concern for the welfare of its people and ability to develop, plan and execute an all-rounded strategy.”



Can still buy pre-owned cars: Steven Lai



“Zero growth means there will not be any additional new cars out on the road unless the owners scrap (them). There will still be new cars on the road with new COE every month because there will be cars that will reach 10 years and need to be scrapped unless (the owners) extend. Meaning one car out, and one car in. Anyway we can still buy pre-owned cars.”



Ban private vehicle ownership: Erik Ingvoldstad

“Private ownership of vehicles should be banned altogether – over the next 10 to 15 years. The MRT is excellent, the breakdowns are a minor issue compared to almost any other city in the world. There is no need to own a car.



"When Thomson-East Coast Line is finished, we'll have great coverage. Buses, private hire cars, car-sharing services and taxis can handle the rest.



Singapore can become a model city for the environment and reduced congestion.

"The problem with the current system, is that the rich will still be able to own cars, but it becomes harder for working families. There needs to be exceptions, of course, the disabled and special needs families could get a special permit. They should start by reducing parking space in the city, making it harder for people to park. Malaysian cars would face an equal ban, of course.”



Grab and SMRT will have largest car fleet in Singapore: Jackson Oh



“Cut the vehicle growth rate but allow the car rental units to continue and function, making Grab and SMRT the largest car fleet in Singapore. Well done ... It’s like stopping one side but flipping to the other. No revenue lost in the process.”



Cheaper to take Grab or Uber: Lahh Tay



“Less cars, better la. Car-lite. A car is depreciating asset. Save money, can buy other stuff. Now taking Grab or Uber is cheaper than driving car.”



Why worry?: John Ng



“No issue. No cars, we still got MRT. No MRT, we still got buses. No buses we still got taxi, Grab and Uber. Why worry? Unless you have no money to even take transport, then I've got nothing to say.”



