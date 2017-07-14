Youths more open, accepting of diversity than before: National survey

SINGAPORE: Young Singaporeans are more open and accepting of diversity than before, according to the National Youth Survey (NYS) 2016 released by the National Youth Council (NYC) on Friday (Jul 14).

More than 3,500 youths of diverse backgrounds, aged between 15 and 34, were surveyed from October to December 2016, it said.

Of the respondents, 60 per cent reported having close friends from a different race, up from 53 per cent in 2013.



In addition, 45 per cent stated that they had close friends of a different nationality, a slight increase from the 42 per cent in 2013.

"The increased exposure to other perspectives and conversations on current affairs and wide-ranging issues has given rise to a youth population that is more open and accepting of diversity," NYC said in the press release.

"Today, there are increasingly diverse friendships among youths ... They are also comfortable working or being neighbours with someone of a different race or nationality."

At the same time, the survey found that while globalisation has led to changes among youths, their aspirations remain the same as youths in the past. The top three "very important" life goals cited by the respondents continue to include having a place of their own (70 per cent), maintaining strong family relationships (70 per cent) and acquiring new skills and knowledge (65 per cent), NYC said.

Meanwhile, the top three stresses cited were uncertainty over the future, studies and emerging adulthood responsibilities. They also expressed a lack of confidence in having enough opportunities in Singapore to fulfil their aspirations or to have a good career, the survey found.

The NYS 2016 is the fifth iteration of a time-series study. Previous surveys were conducted in 2002, 2005, 2010, and 2013, NYC said.