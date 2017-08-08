Zaqy Mohamad replaces Halimah Yacob as adviser to Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

SINGAPORE: Mr Zaqy Mohamad has been appointed as adviser to Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Grassroots Organisation, after Madam Halimah Yacob stepped down with effect from Aug 7, the People's Association (PA) said on Tuesday (Aug 8).

Mr Zaqy, 42, is currently adviser to Chua Chu Kang GRC Grassroots Organisations, but he will work concurrently with MPs from Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC - including Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong and MPs Ong Teng Koon and Alex Yam - to serve the residents there, the media release said.

On Monday, Mdm Halimah submitted her letters of resignation as MP of Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, as well as Speaker of Parliament and member of the People's Action Party (PAP) after declaring her intention to contest in the upcoming presidential election.

On the same day, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is the Secretary-General of PAP, accepted her resignation from the party. The Prime Minister's Office also said Mr Lee will nominate a new speaker when Parliament next meets, with Deputy Speaker Charles Chong serving as acting Speaker.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, Mdm Halimah said she was glad that Mr Zaqy would replace her.

"I have known Mr Zaqy for more than 10 years," she wrote. "He is a warm and sincere person. He is someone who will take the first step to engage residents. In Parliament, he has championed issues that relate to the welfare of the people."

"The residents of Marsiling are in good hands."