Zaqy Mohamad replaces Halimah Yacob as adviser to Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

SINGAPORE: Mr Zaqy Mohamad has been appointed as adviser to Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Grassroots Organisation, after Madam Halimah Yacob stepped down with effect from Aug 7, the People's Association said on Tuesday (Aug 8).

Mr Zaqy, 42, is currently adviser to Chua Chu Kang GRC GROs, but he will work concurrently with MPs from Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC - including Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong and MPs Ong Teng Koon and Alex Yam - to serve the residents there, the media release said.