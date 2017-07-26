Zika cluster reported at Serangoon North Avenue 1

SINGAPORE: Three cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection have been confirmed at Serangoon North Avenue 1, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday (Jul 26).



All three cases are residents in the area, it added.



NEA said it was notified of the cluster on Wednesday and has started vector control operations and outreach efforts at the cluster area.



The agency said: "NEA has been conducting preventive inspections in the vicinity before the cluster at Serangoon North Avenue 1 was notified to detect and destroy any potential mosquito breeding habitats."

It urged residents to maintain vigilance and continue to eliminate mosquito breeding habitats, as there could still be asymptomatic or mild, undiagnosed cases which might result in further transmission of the virus if there are mosquitoes in the vicinity.

"Zika information leaflets and insect repellents will be distributed to households to raise the general awareness of Zika, and reiterate the need for source reduction to prevent mosquito breeding. Residents are advised to apply repellent as a precaution," NEA said.