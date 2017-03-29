Zika cluster reported at Simon Place

SINGAPORE: Two cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infections have been confirmed at Simon Place, the National Environment Agency said on Wednesday (Mar 29).

This is the first Zika cluster reported in Singapore this year.

Both cases are residents from the same household, NEA added in a media release.

The Zika cluster was notified on Tuesday and vector control operations are being carried out in the area.

“As of Mar 29, NEA has inspected about 120 premises out of about 400 premises in the Simon Place cluster to check for mosquito breeding, and also conducted ground checks in the vicinity. 10 breeding habitats – comprising seven in homes and three in common areas/other premises – have been detected and destroyed,” said NEA.