Zouk founder Lincoln Cheng convicted of drink driving

SINGAPORE: Zouk founder Lincoln Cheng was convicted of drink driving on Tuesday (Oct 31).

While driving home from a dinner at which he had two glasses of red wine, Cheng beat two red lights along Eu Tong Sen Street and crashed into a taxi at around midnight on Feb 16.

A traffic policeman who responded to the scene noticed Cheng smelled strongly of alcohol. He failed an initial handheld breathalyser test and was arrested. A second breathalyser test showed Cheng had 43 microgrammes of alcohol in every 100 millilitres of breath, over the limit of 35 microgrammes.

Cheng, 70, caused S$20,993 worth of damage to the taxi, according to SMRT, Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Choong told the court. The taxi driver, 71, felt pain in his leg following the incident, but did not seek medical attention, DPP Choong said.

Cheng will be sentenced on Nov 22. His lawyer Kesavan Nair said Cheng “truly regrets” the incident, and urged the court to consider Cheng’s medical conditions – insomnia and anxiety – when sentencing him.

The prosecution is seeking one week’s jail and for Cheng to be disqualified from driving for three years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For drink driving, Cheng could be jailed for up to six months or fined between S$1,000 and S$5,000.