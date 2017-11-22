Zouk founder sentenced to one week's jail for drink driving

SINGAPORE: Zouk founder Lincoln Cheng, 70, was sentenced to one week's jail and disqualified from driving for three years for drink-driving on Wednesday (Nov 22).



Another charge for dangerous driving was taken into consideration in his sentencing.

While driving home from a dinner at which he had two glasses of red wine, Cheng beat two red lights along Eu Tong Sen Street and crashed into a taxi at around midnight on Feb 16.

A traffic police officer who responded to the scene noticed Cheng smelled strongly of alcohol. He failed an initial handheld breathalyser test and was arrested. A second breathalyser test showed Cheng had 43mg of alcohol in every 100ml of breath, over the limit of 35mg.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Choong told the court that the damage to the taxi cost S$20,993. The 71-year-old taxi driver also felt pain in his leg following the incident, but did not seek medical attention, the prosecutor added.

Cheng's lawyer Kesavan Nair said Cheng “truly regrets” the incident, and urged the court to consider his medical conditions – insomnia and anxiety – when sentencing him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For drink driving, he could have been jailed for up to six months or fined between S$1,000 and S$5,000.

Cheng is appealing his sentence and is now out on bail.