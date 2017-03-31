Zouk ranked 4th best club in the world; Ce La Vi rises to 80th

SINGAPORE: Iconic Singapore club Zouk rose two places in the 2017 DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs poll to rank as the world's fourth-best club and top in Asia after moving to its new premises at Clarke Quay.

This is the club's best ranking in the international polls to date in the 11 years it has been listed in the UK magazine's Top 100 Clubs list, Zouk Singapore said in a news release on Friday (Mar 31).

The annual poll receives almost half a million votes each year, according to its website, and claims to be "the definitive guide to the planet's best dancefloors".

DJ Mag said on its website that while Zouk's location and layout might be different, "the DJs are still of the highest calibre you'd expect from this Far Eastern juggernaut".



Zouk CEO Andrew Li said the win was " a great catalyst and affirmation that we are progressing in the right direction".

Space Ibiza retained its top spot in the rankings from last year, while UK nightspot Fabric took second place from Brazilian club Green Valley, which slid down to third.

Another Singapore club, Ce La Vi at Marina Bay Sands, also rose 10 spots in the rankings to the 80th position, from its debut at 90th place last year.