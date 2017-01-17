Meet the Career Consultant

Another day, another retrenchment, and another person in need of support and a job. Job loss can be traumatic. Career consultant Herjeet Singh knows it all too well.





(Herjeet Singh is one of the career consultants who dispense career advice at the NTUC’s U PME Centre.)



The affable, passionate career consultants at NTUC’s (National Trades Union Congress) U PME Centre. He meets jobseekers every day to help them find their next job, though sometimes he also dispenses advice to those who need help bringing their career to the next level.

So What Does A Career Consultant Do?

The role of the career consultant is to offer career services to individuals to help them understand industries and training pathways, link them with employers, advise them on career choices and progressions, and encourage them to begin their career planning early.



Or simply put, “We provide workplace advisory services, placement and career progression services to our clients at the NTUC’s (National Trades Union Congress) U PME Centre,” explains Herjeet.



UPME Centre, a one-stop centre designed to provide support to PMEs (professionals, managers and executives) has helped more than 2000 PMEs since its inception in 2014.



To enhance existing efforts to help PMEs find jobs, NTUC’s PME Unit director Patrick Tay is also spearheading a new initiative to help future unemployed into future jobs, called the Future Jobs, Skills and Training (FJST) capability, which senses trends and future unemployment, synthesizes the information and develops strategic action plans with partner institutions.





Source: Labourbeat

He shared in a recent blog post how PMEs, especially those who are older in age, have a slower rate of re-entry into the workforce due to skills, expectations and job mismatch.



To help Singaporeans stay ready, relevant and resilient, he suggested a Budget 2017 wishlist that included the government providing SkillsFuture allowance to unemployed locals who undergo SkillsFuture courses, and expanding the SkillsFuture credit to include career coaching services. The latter will allow jobseekers to benefit from personalized guidance and coaching to prepare for the future.

No Miracles, Just Hard Work

Most people approach career consultants to find work after retrenchment. Herjeet makes it his personal mission to help them get back on their feet even though it is a challenging task each time.



“A big misconception is that we can provide jobs” states Herjeet.



“We do everything we can to help, but we are not miracle workers. We provide the tools, the resources, the guidance for them to look for jobs but they (jobseekers) have to want to help themselves.”

How to land that next job

1: Plan



“There are people who are jobless and they do not have a plan” states the career consultant of the main problem that’s encountered.



So the first order of business, says Herjeet, is to come up with a plan of action.



“Within the next six months, if (a person) can’t get a job … what is the plan? You must have a plan so you can work towards your goal (of finding a job). We help them do that.”

2: Re-Write



The next step, and one equally important but often overlooked is the resume.



“We also work on resume writing, to improve their resume and the format of their resume.



“Very often, people leave out their accomplishments, and state their duties instead. You want to put your accomplishments in there,” points out Herjeet.



His advice, it is more important to state what you achieved, than what you were asked to do.

3: Contact



Herjeet will also help those he works with, whom he refers to as his “clients” identify potential employers. This is done by drawing up a contact map.

4: Prepare



The career consultant will also conduct mock interview sessions to prepare the job-seeker and help them land the job they want. “As and when we see jobs that are a fit for a candidate, we do backend referrals as well,” adds Herjeet.





(Herjeet helps fine-tune his clients’ resumes to maximise their chances of getting the job. Photo: Han)



Aside from the four main action points a jobseeker should take to increase his chances of finding work, there are a few other key factors that up opportunities for a new role.

1: Get Help



“Get an appointment with a career consultant” says Herjeet.



“We can’t give you a job straightaway, but if you work with us, and follow our advice, there is a better chance that you will find work.

2: Don’t Be Shy

Although losing a job can make a person down and withdrawn, Herjeet points out that another important step in getting a job is to network. Do this with as many people as possible to access a larger number of job opportunities.



“When I ask people to approach their ex-bosses, they sometimes give me that kind of (sheepish) look,” says Herjeet with a chuckle.



But this is not the time to be shy.



“I always draw the ‘Spiderman’s Web’ diagram for them and tell them to talk to their former customers, their suppliers, their ex-colleagues, or even ex-bosses who may know of job opportunities. Draw on your relationships, but to do that, you have got to build them first.

“If you are on websites such as LinkedIn, be sure to have your contacts’ endorsements and recommendations on your profile. So don’t wait till you are jobless before connecting with people. Also, don’t burn bridges!”

3: Get Up-Skilled



Jobseekers facing re-employment issues should also be willing to upskill themselves if necessary to get the job they want.



“You basically need to arm yourself with the required certifications to make yourself more employable,” says Herjeet.



Some jobs require professional certifications, he points out. “So it is imperative that jobseekers go out and get that certification, even if they already have years of relevant experience under their belt”.

4: “Stay Positive!”

That is his final piece of advice.



“It sounds clichéd, but it is actually very important to stay positive.”



“You know why that is?” he asks, before immediately offering the answer. “You never know who is going to call you.”



In fact, what this career consultant will do after the first session with a job-seeker, is to follow up with a call.



“Sometimes, it goes like this” relates Herjeet.



“I say ‘Hello. Can I speak to…?’ He goes ‘What now?! Who are you?!’“



“I could be someone from Human Resources calling for an interview,” adds Herjeet.



“If the HR representative hears such a response, most of the time he or she would put down the phone. They prefer to hire people with a pleasant attitude,” advises Herjeet.



“A lot of HR representatives do phone screenings before an interview too. They want to speak with you, hear from you. You will leave a better first impression if you are upbeat.”



Staying positive can be a hard thing to do, especially if you have been unemployed for some time. And Herjeet is acutely aware of that. He has been retrenched “more than once”.





(For Herjeet, being a career consultant all about helping others get back on their feet. Photo: Han)



It Comes Straight From The Heart

“I know how it feels. When people tell me they have been unemployed for six months, I say to them ‘Don’t worry … I had been jobless for one year before!’ And they start to rationalise their own situation!” says Herjeet with a grin. “That is one of the reasons why I decided to become a career consultant.”



Herjeet used to work in the HR industry.



“I thought about what I wanted to do” recalls Herjeet.



“I realised I could help other people in my situation as a career consultant, especially since I have a background in HR.”



“I remember this one particular case where a woman brought her husband to us. He was an introvert” shares Herjeet.



“I saw him for three to four months, coached him, and guided him. It took some time but he eventually opened up. We did mock interviews. Now he has gotten employed - in his late 40s!”



“It felt good to have made a difference in someone’s life.”



“You ask me why I became a career consultant? Why does a nurse want to become a nurse? I have a passion for it. We (at the U PME Centre) want to help everyone who comes through those doors.”



Does your career plan need some adjustments? Trying to land that next job? Make an appointment with a career consultant at the U PME Centre. Find out more here.

Produced in partnership with the Labour Movement to help workers find job options.