Maids to receive infant care training in new pilot course

SINGAPORE: There will be a new pilot training course for foreign domestic workers employed by families with infants from April.

NTUC's SEED Institute, which has trained many of Singapore's early childhood educators, will work with healthcare professionals from KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) to pilot the course, said Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Josephine Teo in Parliament on Thursday (Mar 2) during the Committee of Supply (COS) debate.

The course will equip these helpers with the basic know-how to care for and interact with infants, with a focus on safety and hygiene, which are the "key concerns of parents", Mrs Teo added.

The course will specifically cover:

a) Understanding and supporting the development of infants

b) Infant care hygiene and safety

c) Common concerns about infants

d) Hands-on demonstration and practice

- Diapering

- Bathing

- Dressing

- Milk/food preparation and feeding

e) Partnership with family

f) Hands-on assessment

The course will cost S$310 and each run of the course, which will be held over four consecutive Sundays, will take in 20 participants. SEED and KKH plan to offer 100 training places but if the response is positive, the pilot could be scaled up, she said.

"The course is developed to be very practice oriented. Lessons are supplemented with lots of pictorial aids and hands-on demonstration for better retention," said SEED's head of Business Excellence and Parenting Jenny Wong in a press release.

"One key feature of the workshop is a half-day partnership with families component, where the employers' attendance is required so that they can better understand the caregiving practices and also go through the practice stations with their foreign domestic worker."