Water must be priced in full to reflect its true scarcity, says Masagos

SINGAPORE: Water must be priced "fully" because in Singapore it is unlike any other ordinary commodity, said Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli in Parliament on Wednesday (Mar 1) in response to concerns raised about the the water price hike announced last week.

"We subsidise housing, healthcare, education, but not water consumption," he noted. "Water is a strategic issue. It is a national security issue. We must price water fully."



He said that even though targeted financial assistance is given to households, water must be priced correctly.



"The consumer must feel the price of water, realise how valuable water is, every time he or she turns on the tap, right from the first drop."

The price of water should reflect its long-run marginal cost (LRMC), the minister said.

The Government had last decided to revise the water price substantially in 1997, to reflect its true scarcity value. “If we needed any additional water, where would it come from? How much would that additional litre cost? That is what we call the LRMC,” said Mr Masagos.

COSTS HAVE RISEN FOR THREE REASONS

Costs have gradually gone up, Mr Masgos pointed out, adding that at some point, a price revision becomes essential.

More desalination plants have to be built to meet water demand, and the Government will build three within the next three years.

In 2005, the first-year price for water from Singapore's first desalination plant was S$0.78 per cubic metre. Now, the first-year price at the newest plant at Marina East was S$1.08 per cubic metre, which is a 40 per cent increase, explained Mr Masagos.

It is also costing more to build new and replacement pipes to deliver water, as Singapore becomes more urbanised, Mr Masagos said.

While tunneling below roads to lay pipelines minimises inconvenience to road users and the public, it costs two-and-a-half times as much as the traditional method of laying pipes, he added.

Mr Masagos also said that PUB will also have to more than double the rate of renewal of old pipelines to minimise leaks and disruptions, from the current 20 kilometres per year to 50 kilometres per year.

In addition, effluent water, left over after a greater proportion of used water is reclaimed for NEWater, becomes more concentrated and more difficult and costly to treat, he said.

But the Government has been able to keep down the cost of water and hold water prices unchanged for 17 years, as a result of research and development leading to NEWater, and advancements in desalination technology which saw the move from multi-stage flash distillation to membranes, Mr Masagos added.

“The truth is this - we are still a water-stressed nation,” he said. “Singapore was ranked first among countries with the greatest risk of high water stress in 2040, according to the World Resources Institute.”

Water conservation was something earlier generations of Singaporeans had internalised. Singaporeans put up with water rationing, supported water saving campaigns and paid the cost of cleaning up rivers, said Mr Masagos.

“That was how water conservation became our DNA,” he added.

WATER WILL STILL BE AFFORDABLE

Water will still be affordable overall, Mr Masagos stated. It will remain about 1 per cent of household income, and 75 per cent of businesses will see an increase of less than S$25 per month in water bills.

Mr Masagos added that Malaysia's Linggiu Reservoir is operating at a level below what Singapore is comfortable with and Singapore cannot discount the possibility that dry weather persists or worsen in future when climate change becomes pronounced.

“Johor is also drawing water from the Johor River and Singapore is discussing this with Malaysia to ensure that Johor’s actions do not compromise our ability to draw the 250 million gallons per day that Singapore is entitled to from the Johor River under the 1962 Water Agreement” he said.