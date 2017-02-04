State Dept reverses visa ban, allows travellers with visas into US
The US State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle.
- Posted 04 Feb 2017 23:24
- Updated 04 Feb 2017 23:30
WASHINGTON: The US State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday (Feb 4), in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.
"We have reversed the provisional revocation of visas," the State Department official said in a statement. "Those individuals with visas that were not physically canceled may now travel if the visa is otherwise valid."
