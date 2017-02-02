A Kids Adventure in Okinawa

When in Okinawa, swap out the usual "konnichiwa" with the local greeting of "haisai" to say hello to friendly Okinawans!



The list will be long when it comes to activities for the young, and young at heart. But that’s the fun, and charm, of Okinawa!



Made up of a chain of islands, the waters teem with marine life such as corals, sea turtles, and even whales.

In Okinawa, temperatures usually float above 20 degrees celcius, so plan a visit over the winter season.



This is the best time to catch the humpback whales who usually visit between January and March, when they stay around the warmer waters of Okinawa to give birth.



TIP: Catch a cruiser from Uminchu wharf which is some 45 minutes from Naha, the capital city of Okinawa and situated on the main island. Boats also leave Kerama Island every day during the whale season as the waters around the island is where whales and their calves can easily be spotted frolicking.

Outside of winter, Okinawa offers another great sea-life option - the world’s largest fish.



Head to the Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium, the only one in the world to house a living whale shark.





Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium spans three levels and is home to around 740 species and 21,000 marine life (photo: Be Okinawa)

Located in Motobu in northern Okinawa, the aquarium is home to around 740 species and 21,000 marine life.



Spanning three floors, it takes visitors from the shallow waters down into the deep sea. The different sea-life changes as you ‘dive’ deeper.



TIP: To get the most of your visit, get an audio guide. Simply place a reservation with your contact details 7 days in advance to the Churaumi Aquarium. Free stroller rentals are available at the information desks or security centres, and children aged 6 years and under enter for free.

Pottery and Glass

While in Naha, where the airport and most hotels are situated, take a trip to the Tsuboya Pottery Village.



This is the birthplace of Tsuboya-yaki, the signature pottery of Okinawa.



There are various shops in this village and also the Tsuboya Pottery Cooperative formed by a group of artisans.



Located in Tsuboya Yachimun Street, it holds pottery workshops, and exhibitions by local masters, providing useful information before you actually visit the stores and workshops.



Also located in the village is a glass workshop, so the family can see how glass is melted and blown into beautiful works of art.



TIP: Visit on the third Saturday and Sunday of October in Yomitan and in November in Tsuboya, Naha, to catch the Yachimun Fair.

High and Low

If quiet activities are not for you and the kids, take a trip to Cape Manzamo along Onna Coast in northern Okinawa – a name derived from what’s been said of its ability to hold 10,000 people on the top of its green plateau.

This highly popular tourist spot is great for family photos. It’s also a great spot to catch the sunrise or to gaze into the clear azure waters at the bottom of the cliff with spots of colour from the underwater corals that fade in and out of sight.



TIP: Parents with young children should take extra care, as there are no safety barricades at the cliff edge.



With its tropical climate, Okinawa is a treasure trove of natural greenery.



Head to Yanbaru which is tops for eco-tours.







Okinawa is a treasure trove of natural greenery such as Yanbaru (photo: Be Okinawa)

The area is home to rare animals such as the black and white Yanbaru kuina bird that can only be found in Okinawa and the Noguchi-gera woodpecker.

Grab a kayak and go canoeing at Gesashi Bay.



Alternatively, go trekking and sea kayaking to Hiji Falls, which are popular activities too.



Lake Man, or “Manko” is another popular spot for those who want to rough it out.



Located in southern Okinawa between Tomigusuku and Naha, this wetland area houses numerous migratory birds and other fauna.



Visitors can explore the mangrove area by kayak, or visit the Manko Waterbird and Wetland Center, that has an observation deck and a wooden path where visitors can experience mangroves and crabs up close.



TIP: Yanbaru is located in northern Okinawa and can be part of a trip that includes Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium and Kouri Bridge.



Lake Manko is closer to cental Okinawa and is just 15 minutes by car from Naha Airport, if you want to plan one last outing before catching the plane.



Produced In partnership with Be Okinawa.

