A Romantic Getaway in Okinawa

With endless blue skies and emerald seas, Okinawa is the most popular resort wedding spot in Japan.



This is also a great place to celebrate your honeymoon, whether first or after decades of bliss.

Say I Do with Okinawa

Being one of Japan’s most southern islands, Okinawa offers dream perfect wedding options.

It has cute chapels with a view of the ocean, beautiful churches that resemble castles, and resort hotels with private beaches and churches.





(Wedding theme options abound in Okinawa. Photo: Be Okinawa)

Ishigaki Island that's renowned for its crystal blue sea, has a host of wedding chapels, from the elegant with white walls and tile spire, that stands spectacularly overlooking the sea to the modern and unconventional.

This includes the Crudesur Chapel, derived from the Spanish word “Cruz del Sur” meaning “Southern Cross,” that has a glass altar in the chapel featuring a glass wall that gives the impression of being in the open during a wedding.

Honeymoon Hits



Whether it's your first or second honeymoon, Okinawa is perfect for couples.

Relax and be pampered with spa treatments everyday when on honeymoon in Okinawa.





(Spa treatments in Okinawa usually include the use of local herbs. Photo: Be Okinawa)

Spas on the island chain usually offer treatment menus using shell ginger, turmeric, Goya (bitter melon), deep ocean water, and other Okinawan natural materials that leaves you sparkling inside and out.





(Most seafood is caught fresh off the islands of Okinawa. Photo: Be Okinawa)

Feast on fresh seafood, on your own boat chartered for a day where it's just the two of you, topped with a meal you caught hours earlier.





(Okinawa hosts flower festivals with Hydrangea taking the spotlight from early May to late June. Photo: Be Okinawa)

Flowers everyday on your honeymoon is possible if you plan a visit between March and June as flower festivals are held in Okinawa during the four months.





(In Okinawa, there are a number of public and private beaches, so finding a quiet spot is not impossible. Photo: Be Okinawa)

Beach strolls will probably mark the end of each day, with endless stretches of white sand and gorgeous sunsets..

Okinawa's annual average temperature is around 22℃, so you won't be hot and bothered whether walking down the aisle or on honeymoon.



The best times would be December where winter remains warm, right up to April.

Produced in partnership with Be Okinawa.