Add-On Okinawa For Your Next Asian Trip

Wherever you are in Asia, getting to Okinawa is as simple as 1-2-3.

Travelers from Singapore usually have the option of a special chartered flight that often runs during May to June and November to December during the Singapore school holiday season for a quick and direct connection to Okinawa. But outside that window, it doesn't mean being stuck for options to visit Okinawa.





(Okinawa offers endless blue seas and skies. Photo: Be Okinawa)

Short Hop to Okinawa



Bangkok is often a quick trip for shopping and eating when a long weekend comes by. But add-on Okinawa as it's just a short flight away!

Catch Japanese low cost carrier Peach that is starting flights in mid-February, from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport to Naha, the airport on Okinawa's main island with many shops and hotels.





(Accommodation in Okinawa often offer great sea views and range from luxury chains to traditional ryokans. Photo: Be Okinawa)

Other popular short-hop destinations such as Hong Kong and Taiwan, are also easy connections to Okinawa.



Peach has mid-afternoon flights that last just over two hours, shuttling between Naha and Hong Kong four times a week, and there are daily morning and afternoon flights between Naha and Taipei.

There are a list of other alternatives from Taipei to Okinawa, including a one-hour flight on Taiwan carrier China Airlines.

Quick and Easy Tours

To have a quick taste for Okinawa, that leaves room for a return trip, take a taxi tour where the knowledgeable driver will take you to the tourist destinations of your choice, or a bus tour.







(Catch a bus tour for a quick and easy way to explore Okinawa. Photo: Be Okinawa)

There's the Okinawa Bus Sightseeing Day Tour that visitors can catch from the bus company’s sightseeing bus terminal located in Naha, Izumizaki. Visitors can choose from various routes covering different areas and places of interest in Okinawa such as Shuri Castle, Ryukyu Village and Kouri Island Ocean Tower.

Another option is the Okinawa Hip Hop Bus with different one-day bus tours that cost JPY 6,000 - 6,500 for adults and JPY 4,000 - 4,500 for children.



The tour price that includes taxes, covers the round-trip bus fare, admission tickets, earphones and a multi-lingual audio guide in a number of languages including English, Mandarin, Bahasa Indonesia, Thai, Spanish and Russian.

Some of the tours include a stop at the Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium, a top tourist spot that spans three levels. It offers breath-taking underwater views of fish and other sea creatures in natural surroundings.





(The Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium has one of the largest tanks in the world to house the whale shark. Photo: Be Okinawa)

The different tanks are named as seas, and the “Kuroshio Sea” tank cannot be missed, especially since it is one of the largest tanks in the world!



This tank houses the 8.6-meter long whale shark as well as reef manta rays.

If you prefer a historical tour, make sure you visit Shurijo Castle that has both Japanese and Chinese construction techniques.







(Shurijo Castle is one of nine UNESCO World Heritage sites in Okinawa. Photo: Be Okinawa)

The kings’ castle after the unification of the Ryukyu Kingdom which served as the political and cultural heart of ancient Okinawa, is one of nine UNESCO World Heritage sites in Okinawa.

After Shurijo Castle Park, head to Kokusai street to visit Makishi Public Market, an Okinawan version of a wet market. The difference is that here, you can pick your fresh catch and have it cooked at restaurants on the second floor for a small fee.







Head upstairs to a line of restaurants where fresh ingredients are without doubt, part of the servings.



Once suitably filled, walk off the food with a stroll to Heiwa street and Tsuboya Yachimun pottery street that are all close by each other.

So when planning your next trip, mark out Okinawa!





