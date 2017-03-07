Adventure with friends in Izu Peninsula

Had enough of exploring Tokyo?



Why not take a short two-day trip out to Izu Peninsula with friends?



The peninsula is full of nature and history, and is located in Shizuoka Prefecture where Mount Fuji lies.

1. Izu Shaboten Zoo





You’ve heard of people taking a dip in hot springs. But have you heard of an animal who loves it too?



Izu Shaboten Zoo is famous for this animal, called the… capybara!

Zoo staff discovere that capybaras loved warm water by chance, while they were cleaning the enclosure with warm water.



They found the world's largest rodent blissfully soaking in the pool of hot water. That's when the zoo made it attraction, providing a hot spring for capybaras to soak.



This attraction is open for one hour from 1.30pm every day, from mid-November to the start of April.





The animals are really adorable! They enjoy soaking in the hot water, right to the tip of their noses. They look so warm and sleepy, it makes you go “awww…!”.





What happens when the attraction opens? At 1:30 pm, hot spring water is poured into the outdoor bath.





When the capybaras hear the sound of hot water and see steam, they’ll start gathering at the bath. They are so cute!









Seasonal flowers and fruits are floated in the bath.



On one visit, they had yellow rape blossoms floating in the bath.



The flowers aren’t used to lure the capybaras into the bath, but, somehow it's a plus for the capybaras who really like eating the boiled rape flower. They jump right in – it's a funny sight!





During the one-hour bath time, your won't tire of watching the antics. One loving pair of capybaras were even caught kissing!

Many tourists visit Izu Shaboten Zoo to catch the capybaras bathing! Come and check them out with your friends. It takes 20 minutes by bus from Izukogen station of Izukyu line.

Details: Izu Shaboten Zoo



1317-13 Futo, Ito, Shizuoka



Website

2. Minami Oomuro Gama (Big Kiln)





Want an authentic experience in Japanese pottery? Pay a visit to Minami Oomuro Gama.



The gallery and workshop are located in the same neighborhood, and it's recommend that you first visit the gallery to get some inspiration before you try your hands at pottery at the workshop!





When you get to the workshop, you’ll see many Japanese traditional ceramics for sale. These pieces are made in the workshop.



Don’t be shy about consulting the staff about which items to purchase!

A sure favorite is Akari (lighting pottery), they make great keepsakes and gifts. This type of pottery pieces is really popular overseas.





Akari is engraved with beautiful patterns. So when light is placed inside the vessel, it projects gorgeous shapes on the floor and wall.









If you are confident, and you and your friends have half a day to spare, try your hand at making a tree-shaped Akari.



According to the staff, you won’t fail. You just have to be patient as it takes more than three hour to create a piece.

Don’t forget, your masterpiece needs to be baked in the kiln after you are done.



It will take more than one month before it is ready.



Overseas shipping is possible. Just ask the staff!

Details: Minami Oomuro Gama

614-161 Ike, Ito, Shizuoka

Website





3. Kanaya Ryokan (Hot Spring)





Kanaya Ryokan is a traditional Japanese inn and you’ll know you have arrived when you see steam rising up in the air.

Within this inn is an amazing historical hot spring bath that’s large enough to accommodate 1,000 people.



It’s one of the biggest wooden baths in Japan!





The bath is not just popular with local residents, but tourists too.



It's recommend that you and your friends stay the night so you can use the bath for free for 24 hours. If not, each bath will cost 1,000 yen.





If you are shy, there are separate male and female baths.



The male wooden bath is about 15 meters long and five meters wide. It looks like a swimming pool, but do note that swimming in a bath is against Japanese etiquette.

Have you heard of another Japanese old custom called Kon-yoku? Kon-yoku refers to a mixed bath for males and females.





In Japan, mixed bathing in public baths was common until about 150 years ago.



Although Kanaya Ryokan has baths separated by gender, it is still alright for a female to enter the male bath by opening the separating door in the bathhouse. However, men are prohibited to enter the female side.

There are some rules though!



When a woman moves to the male bath, she has to wrap a bath towel around her body for modesty.



You can rent a bath towel in the reception.





Once inside the male bath, the steam is so strong that you can’t see a person two meters ahead of you. So you don’t have to be embarrassed if your friends and you are open, try this!



It’s a popular experience among tourists and young Japanese female customers.



In fact, a lot of people enjoy mixed bathing as part of soaking in the Japanese culture.

Do visit Kanaya Ryokan to experience Japan’s hot spring culture!

Details: Kanaya Ryokan (Hot Spring)

114-2 kouchi, Shimoda, Shizuoka

Website

4. Sakana Donya (Rolling Sushi Restaurant)





There’s rolling sushi everywhere in Japan, but a rolling sushi restaurant operated by a fisherman is really rare in Japan.



That’s why you and your friends should visit Sakana Donya in Shimoda city, at the southernmost tip of the Izu Peninsula.



You’ll enjoy the freshest fish here!





Highly recommended is Jikinme Zanmai or red bream (about 650 yen).



Izu Peninsula is famous for this fish and the best red bream is here in Shimoda!



In Tokyo, red bream is regarded as an expensive high-grade fish, but you can eat it at low prices in Shimoda!





By the way, if you are wondering what rolling sushi is… it just means sushi on a conveyor belt!





After you order your sushi, a sushi chef will make it on the spot and deliver the dish to you via the conveyor belt.



Fresh seafood, freshly made – what are you and your friends waiting for?

Details: Sakana Donya (Rolling Sushi Restaurant)

Sotogaoka, Shimoda, Shizuoka

Website

5. MOBS (The Museum of Black Ship)





While visiting Shimoda, do check out the shop in MOBS (The Museum of Black Ship).



Just a little about the museum first.



You can learn of the history which Japan opened a country to foreign trade and diplomatic relations. Here, the entrance fee is about 500 yen.





Entrance to the shop, however, is free! So if you don’t feel like going into the museum, you can visit just the shop. The shop has recently been renovated and has become popular with tourists

And here are the top three souvenirs in the shop!





The first is the Bamboo round fan (about 540 yen).



In Japanese families, this round fan is more common than folding fan. Don’t you think the ancient picture motifs such as Ukiyoe (Japanese woodblock prints) are cool?





There is a design which features Mount Fuji in the background and people crossing a big river in the traditional way – this is one of the more popular fan designs.





The second souvenir you should get is a chopsticks set (about 500 yen).



They are specially handmade and decorated with beautiful Japanese patterns.



The great thing about this souvenir is that each set comes with five pairs of chopsticks, which means you can give souvenirs to a few people! Many shoppers buy several sets at one go.





Lastly, you might want to get a nail clipper and manicure set (about 980 yen).



No surprises, but it’s popular with Asian women because of it’s pretty Japanese design and practicality.

Details: MOBS (The Museum of Black Ship)

3-12-12 Shimoda, Shizuoka

Website

All the spots pointed out are located in Izukogen and Shimoda, that lie on the eastern part of Izu Peninsula.



They can be covered in a short trip of two days and one night.



They are also very accessible by foot or bus from a nearby train station.



Start planning with your friends and experience Japanese tradition and nature on Izu Peninsula!

By Tora, contributing writer.

For more recommendations by Japanese locals, visit JAPAN by Japan