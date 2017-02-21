A Hole-in-One In Fiji

With world-class courses and a profusion of other activities to enjoy, avid golfers are flying their families to Fiji for an exotic golfing getaway.

After all, with top ranking PGA and Masters champion Vijay Singh (‘The Big Fijian") putting this tiny country on the golfing map, you can be sure that there a few notable courses that are worth visiting.





(Clubhouse with lush views at The Pearl. Photo: The Pearl Resort)

Here’s our pick of the best ones.

Denarau Golf & Racquet Club



The heart of Denarau island, this course is surrounded by a bevy of world-class resorts.



This is a beautiful championship course designed for long drives with water hazards on 15 of the 18 holes, and is a great place to unwind on your holiday.







(Picture and pitching perfect course at Denarau Golf Course. Photo: Denarau Golf Racquet Club)

The Clubhouse also has a resident professional for private lessons as well as a driving range to help you work on your swing. Your family will be kept busy at the nearby water-park and spas.

Port Denarau Marina is a dining, entertainment and shopping hub and the best place to pick up souvenirs and presents for loved ones back home.



Short trips to the stunning Mamanuca and Yasawa Islands which lie just off the main island’s western coast can also be booked.



Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course.

Home to the annual Fiji International, backed by the PGA Tour of Australasia and European Tour, this course is a must-play.

(Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course at the 3-par, 4th hole. Photo: Intercontinental Golf Resort & Spa)

Less than an hour outside Nadi, this championship course, designed by Vijay Singh, has hosted the annual men's golfing tournament since 2014.



The tournament continues to attract big-name golfers to play the stunning 72-par undulating course which has breath-taking views over vibrant coral reefs, roiling offshore surf and Viti Levu’s best beach.

The course was presented the prestigious Diamond Award at the 4th annual IAGTO Asia Golf Tourism Convention (AGTC), cementing Fiji’s place as a prestigious golfing destination.

The course is nestled among 35 acres of tropical gardens that’s part of the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa, the sole destination luxury resort on Natadola Bay.







(Natadola Bay on Fiji’s main island of Viti Levu, offers the longest stretch of natural, white sand beach. Photo: Intercontinental Golf Resort & Spa)

Located on the beautiful and picturesque Natadola Bay on Fiji’s main island of Viti Levu, the resort offers the longest stretch of natural, white sand beach on the main island of Fiji, and is protected by a reef that creates an aqua-blue ocean-facing lagoon.

No surprise as to why Natadola Beach has been voted one of the best beaches in the world.

The Pearl

Just two hours east of Natadola, the Pearl South Pacific Resort, Spa and Championship Golf Course provides a golfing experience in a dramatically different setting.





(The Pearl's 11th and 16th holes. Photo: The Pearl Resort)

This is a Robert Trent-Jones Junior designed 18-hole championship course and one of Fiji's most adventurous for play.





(The Pearl course is a Robert Trent-Jones Junior designed 18-hole championship course. Photo: The Pearl Resort)

In addition to luxe accommodation at The Pearl Resort & Spa, heart-pumping activities like river rafting and waterfall trips, zip-lining, coastal kayaking and jet-ski safaris, surf and dive adventures abound in Fiji’s Adventure capital.





(Golfers find great courses and golf clinics too in Fiji. Photo: Tourism Fiji)

Laucala Island Championship Golf Course

If ever there was a dream course, then Laucala Island must come pretty close with its 18-hole course that's exclusively for guests of the 7-star private island resort.



The David McLay Kidd designed course winds its way around old-growth coconut plantations and through lush vegetation boasting scenic clifftop perches and beach-side greens.

Fee-free perks, like the resident golfing professional for private lessons, caddies, buggies and clubs, can be found at the Clubhouse and privacy is upheld with staggered tee times.





(Rolling greens and water views await at Laucala Golf Course. Photo: Laucala Golf Course)

This all-inclusive uber-resort in northern Fiji, is the personal playground of Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, so expect swoon-worthy rooms and a profusion of activities designed to excite or relax.



Roam the island’s verdant hillsides by horseback, take a sunset sail on a traditional Fijian war canoe or explore the vibrant lagoonal waters in the resort’s own submersible.





