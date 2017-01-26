Experience Japanese Fashion and Traditional Culture at Takamatsu

At the center of Kagawa prefecture, the narrowest prefecture in Japan, is sea-facing Takamatsu city. In this city, beautiful nature and urban landscape are in harmony.



Here are the highlights of this gorgeous city where you can enjoy delicious Japanese food, understand traditional Japanese culture and get to know Japan’s leading fashion.



1. Kodawari Menya (Imazato Branch)



Did you know? Kagawa is known as Udon Prefecture. This is the place to try the tastiest udon (thick wheat flour Japanese traditional noodles) in Japan.









As expected, there are many udon shops in Kagawa. However, Kodawari menya is the udon visitors must try. It is a famous udon chain with 12 stores in Kagawa. Kodawari menya is a secret local favorite that is not listed in travel guides!





Kake Udon (plain udon) and octopus tempura come highly recommended. The soft and thin udon is actually very chewy and is easily slurped up, even for amateurs.







The serving of octopus tempura is generous – local baby octopi are stacked end-to-end on a 10-centimetre skewer. After being coated in batter and fried, the tempura is tasty and crispy. No wonder the locals love this dish!

1130-4, 2-ku, Kitacho, Takamatsu-shi (There are other branches in other prefectures)

2. Kinashi’s Bonsai





If you are a bonsai fan, do head to Kinashi – it’s the best street to shop for bonsai, which means dwarfed tree in a pot. Along this street, there are many bonsai shops operating in ordinary houses. They don’t look like stores, but as you enter the private gardens, you’ll see many pine bonsais.





You might have heard that growing bonsai is an art. Feel free to appreciate the works of professional bonsai growers here. See a bonsai you like? The bonsai are up for sale starting from 500 yen per bonsai, but check for bonsai export restrictions in your country.



Different countries have different export restrictions, so do be careful!



For example, China prohibits bonsai exports. However, Taiwan, the United States and Europe are relatively lax, depending on the product. Keep in mind that exporting the bonsai overseas will cost an extra shipping fee.



Sneaking the bonsai home in your bag might get you detained at the airport, so it is advisable not to take any shortcuts.





At Kinashi, there are over 1,000 types of bonsai trees. Each is groomed differently and you can really sense traditional Japanese culture and how detail-oriented the Japanese are.





Short on time for bonsai shopping? Matsuda Seishoen is the pit-stop to go for foreign buyers because they are familiar with overseas export.



166-2 Kinashi-cho Sato, Takamatsu-shi

3. Busshozan’s Townscape







Want a glimpse of old Japan? Visit Busshozan in the south of Takamatsu. With well-preserved old houses, the town is really quaint and a great place to get acquainted with traditional Japanese style.





The best way of getting around? Cycling! You can rent a bicycle (500 yen) at Busshozan station.











Along the route from Busshozan station to Honen-ji Temple, there are lots to eat! Visit hamburger shop Bit'z, udon shop Miyatake Seimenjyo and fashionable Café aisle to satiate your hunger.



Why not follow up a good meal by taking a break at Busshozan Spa, a hot spring facility!







Honen-ji Temple, a famous temple in Kagawa, is your end goal. The old buildings and beautiful garden has an atmosphere that refreshes you.



302-1 Busshozanchoko, Takamatsu (Near Busshozan station）

4. Symbol Tower Christmas Light-up







Located next to JR Takamatsu station, Symbol Tower is Shikoku’s tallest building. Locals like to visit the tower from before Christmas to after Christmas because of the beautiful Christmas lights at the tower. The glittery sight will instantly lift your spirits!







There’s frequently a limited-time attraction called ‘Bonsai Illumination’, where visitors can take a photo of a glowing bonsai on their head. It’s a specialty of the region and best of all, it is free to take home some fun memories of your trip!







Even if it’s not the Christmas season, you will surely feel joyful visiting Symbol Tower. It’s scenic and there are many shops and restaurants. Foodies should head to Takamatsu Ramen Port – an area with many popular ramen shops. The delicious rich pork bone ramen is an easy favourite.



2-1 Sunport, Takamatsu

5. Kitahama Alley







Isn’t it cool that a building that used to be an obsolete warehouse is now a trendy fashion spot? While the look of the old building remains, it has been decorated with green plants, lighting and other décor for a stylish exterior and is worth seeing.







All the shops and cafes in the warehouse are designed tastefully. Some shops are open till late, which is great for enjoying a drink with friends.











Cafe UMIE and restaurant Cantina are the crème-de-la-crème of the block. UMIE is a family-friendly cafe that has many books in it, including photo books that non-Japanese visitors can understand easily. Prices here are also reasonable.



On the other hand, Cantina is more luxurious. It offers French fine dining – each dish is exquisite. You can also sample a variety of liquors. Counter seats are available if you like.



4-14 Kitahama-cho, Takamatsu

These recommendations are situated in close proximity to each other. So travelling from one to the other should be quite convenient. Visit Kagawa Prefecture and enjoy its sunny and warm climate – perfect for your travels all year around!

By Syabi, contributing writer.

