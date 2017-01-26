Explore Ancient and Modern Hakata in a Day

Fukuoka is Kyushu’s largest city. It is a compact city with many attractions close to each other. This means you can easily sightsee just by walking or taking the bus (about 100 yen)! It is common to see many bicycles in the city since the locals usually cycle.



Zoom in to the Hakata district in Fukuoka and you’ll find historic and healing spots, and places to savor some good food. The best part? They are all accessible by foot or a 10-minute (approximate) bus or train ride.



1. Tocho-ji Temple



First, drop off at Gion Station (one station from Hakata Station) and take a one-minute walk to Tocho-ji Temple.



The founder of the temple built it wishing that their religion would be shared from Hakata in the West to the East, and that their religion will last for a long time to come. No wonder Tocho means ‘East’ and ‘long’.







Step inside the temple and you will immediately feel the sanctity emanating from the grounds. It might not be a very big temple, but there are many must-sees. In the impressive green main hall, a red five-storey pagoda is said to hold Buddha's bone.







Tocho-ji Temple is also home to the biggest wooden Buddha in Japan. It’s really impressive!



In spring, the temple gardens are gorgeous with the blooms of cherry blossoms.





If you happen to visit from mid to late November, don’t miss the Hakata Light-up walk. The night view is fantastic – you’ll love the contrast between the bright lights and the solemn atmosphere of the temple.



Tocho-ji Temple

2-4 Gokushomachi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka



2. Kushida Shrine

Hop over to Kushida Shrine next. It’s just a five-minute walk away from Tocho-ji Temple and located in front of the entrance of Nakasu.







Registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this shrine is really old and three gods are enshrined here. The best time to come is during Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival in July, when the shrine is decorated.







Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival begins on 1 July every year and reaches its climax on the 15th day. On that day, you’ll see people entering Kushida Shrine at 4:59am. Even though it’s extremely early, many people gather with great enthusiasm to celebrate the coming of summer. The festival is an event well loved by locals and tourists.



While visiting, do check out the Hakata History Hall, which contains valuable historic materials. There’s also a stone, which famous wrestlers have lifted up during the Kyushu Round of the national sumo wrestling tour.







The latest tourist trend is to visit the shrine to get Omikuji (a fortune reading). Omikuji here is available in five languages. If you got a good fortune reading, take it as a souvenir from Japan. However, if you got a bad fortune reading, you are advised to attach it to a special fence in the shrine and pray for good luck to come instead!



Kushida Shrine

1-41 Kamikawabatamachi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Website

3. Ganso Hakata Mentai-jyu



Done with Kushida Shrine? Next, cross the bridge over Naka River (Kokaido-Kihikan of old Fukuoka will be on your left).You’ll see Ganso Hakata Mentai-jyu restaurant – a large three-storey building has a unique appearance which looks like a wooden box.







Enter and you’ll see signatures of celebrities exhibited in the clean store, testament of its popularity. Try and get a counter seat at the back. The quiet atmosphere complete with lights and sturdy counters add to your dining experience.

Here, mentai stew noodle is a special signature – a dish unfamiliar even among the locals! Try it to find out what it is. You should also order other Hakata specialties such as sesame-saba and pig organs.



A special mentai-jyu set menu is available for the curious for those who want to sample a variety of food.







After waiting for less than 10 minutes, a pure white box was served. It is visually stunning just from its container, you’ll be excited to see what surprises it holds. Once you lift the lid, the shiny mentaiko just calls out to you, almost as if it is bubbling on the warm rice.







It smells good too – it’s got the mixed sweet and salty scent of nori. The dish really whets your appetite. Biting into it is just… mmm… a moment of bliss!



Oh! Don’t worry about the language barrier. The menu comes in different languages.



Ganso Hakata Mentai-jyu

6-15 Nishinakasu, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka-shi

Website

4. Namiha Spa



If you need some time to recharge, take a 10-minute bus ride from Tenjin to Namiha Spa. This healing spot in Hakata Bayside Place is a very popular public bath among young locals.



Isn’t it fascinating to know that there’s actually a natural hot spring right in the city?



There are seven kinds of large public bath and seven kinds of rock baths at different temperatures, including outdoor baths and saunas. There are also family baths.



The locals like coming here for a soak, as time is unlimited, so they can enjoy for as long as they like. There is a break room, and a ladies-only room with reclining chairs and a private TV. Come here for the ultimate relaxation!







Do take time to have a snack here after sweating it out at the baths. Head to the pub on the first floor and enjoy delicious fish dishes and sake. Tourist bonus: Friendly staff who can speak fluent English.

Namiha Spa

13-1 Tsukemoto-cho, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka-shi

Website



5. Hakata Stalls



Finish up at Namiha Spa by nightfall and return to Nakasu street for dinner!







Check out the stalls lining Naka River and admire the neon lights at the same time. It’s easy to feel lost amidst the many restaurants and stalls.







If you are budget-conscious, don’t be shy and ask for the menu. Prices will be shown on the menu.



Pork bone ramen is a Hakata specialty. If you can, try a bowl!







Part of Hakata culture is having a good time at the stalls here. It’s a great experience making friends with the locals and happily drinking together. During peak hours, stalls can be crowded and you might have to queue. Stalls usually have a minimum order of one item per customer.



This beautiful street is a gathering point for many people, and great for getting your gourmet fix. Don’t miss it and get ready for a night of fun here!

Hakata Stalls

Nakasu 1-chome, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka-shi



Isn’t Hakata a fun district? Many people visit Fukuoka for sightseeing and some end up being so captivated by the city, they decide to migrate here! So come and experience Hakata for yourself!



By Watari, contributing writer.

For more recommendations by Japanese locals, visit JAPAN by Japan