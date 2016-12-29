Fiji, More Than a Tropical Paradise

Fiji is every bit the tropical paradise that you know from pictures and screen-savers.





But there’s so much more to Fiji than majestic palms subtly swaying in a gentle breeze, pristine white beaches and turquoise water that hides some of the most breathtaking coral reefs on earth. Fiji is also rich in culture with entire books written about this rich culture.

Just like New York is more than the Statue of Liberty and Sydney more than its Opera House, Fiji has a unique and diverse culture that’s just waiting to be explored, behind the stunning surface.



The first thing that you will encounter on arrival, is the incredible warmth and kindness of Fijians – in many ways they personify the blessed climate of the islands that they call home.

Fijians (iTaukei), are widely acknowledged as some of the friendliest people in the world, with strong family and communal values that they happily share with visitors.

Pass through any village and there’s a good chance that someone will be drinking Kava, or Yaqona as it is called in Fiji. Don’t be surprised if you’re offered a bowl, or three!



This earthy and bitter tasting ceremonial drink, which is more popular than beer here, gives a sense of well-being and is a great way to make new friends while digging a little deeper into their rich history.



The Kava ceremony is one of Fiji’s cultural structures that has withstood the test of time is an integral part of Fijian identity.

In terms of history, Fiji won’t disappoint.



The indigenous culture has shaped the nation and is still an active part of everyday life with hints of Indian, Chinese and European ancestry in the modern culture.



This unique blend of cultures can be seen and enjoyed throughout Fiji, and experienced in virtually every aspect of your stay – food, festivals, rituals and the arts all tell that story.



When it comes to crafts, it’s Fiji’s strong ties to Melanesian and Polynesian heritage that shines through.



Traditionally, women’s crafts and men’s crafts are separated, with women mainly in charge of creating stunning printed and woven handicraft and men artistic woodcarving.



You can find many beautiful examples of this, and of their other proud craft traditions, in various museums around the world.



The Fiji Museum in Suva has an extensive archaeological collection which dates back more than 3,700 years – a humbling experience that shows you just how deeply the roots of Fijian culture go.

Another great way to experience the country’s history, is by visiting one of the many National Heritage Sites.

One of those sites is the first colonial capital of Fiji, Levuka. The town is a symbol of a period where Fiji saw great development. It’s been deemed so significant to the region, that the quaint little port town and its heritage buildings is now proudly protected under the UNESCO World Heritage listing since 2013.

Other sites are protected for their natural importance.



These include the Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park, the Sovi Basin and Yaduataba Crested Iguana Sanctuary and the Upper Navua River Conservation Area.



All of these incredible places have a certain importance to the country - definitely worth a detour you’re lucky enough to find yourself close to one of them.

Hopefully you're now convinced that a trip to Fiji will not only leave you amazed by the stunning scenery, but also enrich you with a cultural experience. unlike any other.





