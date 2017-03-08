Soak up Fiji's Culture for More Happiness

If happiness is a destination, there is a way to get there, according to the people of one of the world’s happiest countries — Fiji. This sun-kissed archipelago in the South Pacific regularly tops happiness polls, and has been said to be a place “where happiness finds you”.

Fijians are a diverse lot, with many tracing their roots to ancestors from Melanesia, Polynesia, India, China and Europe. But something precious binds these folks — a culture of joy. It is woven into the fabric of Fiji — in beliefs, rituals, festivals and the arts — and can be found in all corners of the country’s 333 rustic and blissful islands.



This glimpse into the lives of Fijians will help you understand the happiness phenomenon better. Or, better yet, catch the next direct flight to the destination of good cheer to find your happy place and soak in the country’s culture.



Welcome home, Fiji-style







Modernisation might be reshaping this unspoilt paradise, but cherished old-world traditions live on in the hearts of the people, in modern village life and in carefully preserved attractions. Traditionally built bures, or houses, complete with thatch, reed walls and sinnet lashings, stand the test of time in picturesque Navala Village (pictured) in the Ba highlands. The stunning scenery and warm and friendly villagers alone make it worth a visit.

Go back in time



Journey into a bygone era at Levuka, the former capital on the offshore island of Ovalau and a Unesco World Heritage Site. Just a short flight from Nadi International Airport, Levuka was once the most important metropolis in the South Pacific. It remains a place of outstanding cultural value, and day-trippers can expect a quaint port town framed by precipitous green peaks, and dotted with Fiji’s best-known historical sites. These include storied Fijian retailer Morris-Hedstrom’s first store that was established in 1878, and is now a community centre, library and museum, as well as the iconic Church of the Sacred Heart, which has a clock tower that dates back to 1858.



Fish with the Fijians



Celebrate village culture and take in sights of Fiji’s beautiful waters at the same time. For a perfect catch, join the locals for yavirau, or fish driving. The abundance of the seas is in full display when fishermen startle and herd fish using coconut fronds strung together with vines, sending them into the shallows where they are easily caught. Yavirau is said to have originated in Uluibau Village on the island of Moturiki in the Lomaiviti Group, where Levuka is also located. This traditional village event can be experienced at resorts such as Robinson Crusoe Island Resort near Natadola Beach in Nadi.



See another side of the people

The people’s charming and jocular exterior belie the Fijian fighting spirit, and a stop at the Fiji Museum in the capital Suva will help visitors better appreciate their strength and pride. The centrepiece of the museum is a rudder from the H.M.S. Bounty, a ship with a history closely intertwined with that of the country. British navigator Captain William Bligh was the first European to sight the Yasawas Islands in 1789, following the infamous mutiny by English sailors on the H.M.S. Bounty. Other impressive displays that show off the nation’s maritime prowess — canoes, outriggers, fearsome Fijian war clubs and tabua (or whale’s teeth), a gift presented by chiefs to important guests.



Row with the Fijians



Fiji Museum is also home to the 13m-long Ratu Finau, said to be the only surviving double-hulled canoe in the world. Huge double-hulled canoes called druas and single-hull ones, known as camakaus, once an integral part of Fijian communities, were tools of trade, travel and war. Their importance faded at the end of the 19th century, but the country has been establishing links to the past and seeing a revival in the interest in ancient boat-building skills and sailing techniques. The Veitau Waqa traditional canoe race that takes place in Suva every August promises to be a show-stopper for visitors and locals alike. Tourists can also opt for camakau sailing instead of sea expeditions on normal sailboats.



Sing and dance with the Fijians







Music courses through the veins of the Fijians, and the people bring history, local legends, love stories, and the spirits of the islands to life through traditional song-and-dance performances called meke. These can take the form of an energetic spear dance by a group of men, or graceful fan dance by women. Music for these sessions is performed on the guitar and traditional instruments such as nose flutes, pan-pipes, shell trumpets, and hollowed-out log drums known as lali. Make a connection to the country’s culture and identity by catching a meke performance at your resort’s Fijian night, or during a village tour on your trip.







Brought to you by

Produced by the Special Projects Team, News Segment