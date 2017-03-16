The Beautiful Layers Of Fiji

Fiji is rightfully famous for a wide range of experiences, from luxurious private-islands, top-notch spas, culinary destinations and of course the scenery.



With pearly white beaches, crystal clear oceans and ruby-coloured sunsets, Fiji truly is a gem in the Southern Pacific.







(Fiji is famed for beautiful people and equally beautiful sunsets (Photo: Anne Tenne)

Fiji revels in the diversity of the islands, the people and culture and of course the food!

Discovery Cruises

With over 330 islands, there’s so much to explore.



A discovery cruise with Captain Cook to the remote northern islands will take you off the beaten track.

The cruise is an opportunity to explore Fiji’s stunning underwater world through snorkels just off the beach or with guidance provided for both experienced and first time divers covered through the 5-Star PADI dive operators.



(Discover another beautiful layer to Fiji, under the sea. Photo: Frogfish)

As you cruise around Vanua Levu, Fiji’s second largest island, you’ll get to explore the tropical islands, tranquil rivers and majestic rainforests of the remote north.



Don’t miss the opportunity to dive some world-class dive spots, swim with gentle manta rays in their natural hatchery or snorkel the Great Sea Reef, one of the largest barrier reefs in the world.

Meet the People

One of the highlights of your cruise is the opportunity to meet four distinctly different cultures - the Ellice Islanders, Banabas, Indian and Fijian people.

The Polynesian people of Kioa Island, were original inhabitants of Tuvalu, an island nation of atolls to the north of Fiji.



(A musical and magical hello awaits visitors to Kioa Island. Photo: Captain Cook Cruises)



Kioa Islanders are known for their kindness and will greet visitors with traditional song and dance along with a minor fleet of beautifully crafted canoes.

Close by is Rabi, the new home of Banaba people from Kiribati, a nation of atoll islands in the Northern Pacific.



(Rabi will lay out a warm welcome to new friends who drop by. Photo: Captain Cook Cruises)



Despite having lived here for many years, Rabi islanders still communicate in their own language and hold fast to many of their customs..



The fishing community of Kia is relatively isolated, so it loves visitors



.

(Early morning in front of "sleeping giant" mountains on Namaka. Fiji Islands. Photo: Tourism Fiji. Chris McLennan)

Don’t be surprised if you’re smothered by small mobs of friendly children who are always eager to say hello and make a new friend.

The final cultural experience is found in Labasa, the main town in Vanua Levu. Being the epicenter of the North’s sugarcane growing region, the town is dominated by Indo-Fijians.

Prepare yourself for the busy spice market of this thriving hub and be treated to a Bollywood show from Labasa’s largest ethnic group.



A more memorable experience is a visit to the sacred snake temple further outside the town where you can lay hands on the famous growing rock.



(Perfect Fijian sunsets every day. Photo: Tourism Fiji, Chris McLennan)

Voluntourism

Among the many niche experiences Fiji has to offer, few are as rewarding and authentic as volunteering for some great causes.

The International Volunteer HQ has unique volunteering opportunities to work with communities on early childhood, primary and sports education projects.





(Divers at an underwater conservation site (Photo: Tourism Fiji/ Von Wong)



Volunteering on Ovalau island, just off Viti Levu’s eastern coast, will see you helping the endangered wildlife through the Turtle Conservation project.



Those who prefer to keep dry can opt to help locals through organic farming. Not many tourists get to visit Ovalau, so this is a great way to get away from the more populated tourist areas.



(Villages where things are still done the old way. Photo: Tourism Fiji)



Other options include teaching at the under-resourced schools in the Yasawa Islands or renovating colonial heritage buildings in the buzzing capital city of Suva.

Vinaka Fiji will allow you to assist remote communities with things that are usually taken for granted by modern society, such as fresh water, nutrition and electricity.



Whichever you choose, both you and the community benefit from a richer and rewarding experience.





Brought to you by











