Comfort Food Without the Empty Calories

Like its name, Open Door Policy remains innocently true to its aim - to serve food that is hearty, wholesome and flavourful. But time and time again, they surprise even the most regular of diners.



Almost five years since its opening by Spa Esprit Group’s CEO Cynthia Chua, Open Door Policy now shares the campaign of its sister eatery, Open Farm Community, to raise awareness of the food that goes into our bellies through a gastronomic initiation into the dairy- and gluten-free lifestyle. At the same time, it keeps to its roots as the pit-stop for comfort food in Tiong Bahru.



Healthy eating is less of a chore than an indulgence thanks to the dynamic duo Chefs Daniele Sperindio and Ryan Clift.







“Comfort food to me, it’s like the food your mum cooks for you. It’s like how I long to go back to England for my mum’s leek and potato soup or for Chef Daniele, it’s a beautiful handmade pasta or beautiful ragout,” says Clift, the mastermind behind the ingenious menus of Tippling Club, Ding Dong and Open Farm Community.



“It’s something that evokes childhood memories, or being hugged by your mother. That’s something that should always be reflected in food. All the dishes are designed to give that sustenance and satisfaction. That warm feeling when you eat.”



Serving up guilty-free pleasures beginning noon, ODP is a pioneer in its offerings, making it sacrilege to miss in any hipster café-crawl around Singapore.

Masterful Mains

The paragon of comfort food at ODP is the Vegan Maccheroni Pasta, a new rendition of the classic macaroni and cheese.





The stout flavour of meaty bolognese sauce and cheese is substituted here with a combination of fermented pasta and Portobello Bolognese, with a gratin of béchamel.



The King Crab Orecchiette is another pasta dish that's sure to get anyone out of a mid-week slump with plump servings of sweet king crab bursting through the earthy saffron and corn sauce, with the crunch of sugar snap peas.





Fillets of King Paiche reared sustainably in the Amazon is another guaranteed crowd-pleaser with sautéed sweet potato chunks and homemade green curry. The kitchen might hold back on the sauce to highlight the freshness of the fish, but they will serve you with a generous portion of extra curry upon request.





Sweet Endings That Shouldn't End

Desserts such as the Dates and Walnut Cheesecake and Why Sundae? are almost unrecognizable in form and flavour from their conventional counterparts.



The sundae is a deconstructed, dark chocolate rendition made with soy and palm sugar gelato, plus a dash of peanut butter brittle and honeycomb that send addictive shocks of bitterness and mellow sweetness with each bite.

While the rich cheesecake body carries a light, citrus note that is enhanced by the acidity of sweet apple slices.

Truth be told, Open Door Policy is not the place to be if you expect every dish to come with juicy meats.



Many of the dishes listed on the menu are predominantly vegetable and high-fibre grains typically associated with fitspiration diet goals.

But healthy bland is a mistaken notion.



The result of Sperindio and Clift’s arduous experimentation over six months are dishes packed with flavour.



“I still want everybody to have the same satisfaction of eating a normal meal. You feel comfortable, you don’t feel bloated, and you feel satisfied.

"You enjoy what you’re eating and at the same time, it’s super healthy, you know? That’s it.



"At the end of the day, by removing the dairy and gluten out of everything, it’s a cleaner dining experience but still having the same satisfaction,” says Clift.



Turning carnivores into herbivores isn’t the only amazing sight to be witnessed at Open Door Policy.

At the space-starved bistro, diners get to eat off the wall - but not literally, of course.



The diner cultivates a wall of young sprouts thanks to the natural light that peeks through the roof, and add the harvested greens are added into every dish.

Diners going in a group might notice the ‘FEED US’ sharing menu, that's made for friends and family to congregate and share their meals. This offers an assortment of signature dishes priced at SGD $51++/pax for a two-course meal and SGD $62++/pax for an addition of dessert.



The only downside is that diners will not be able to pick what they want for their meal, although the kitchen will take into consideration any dietary requirements and preferences.



The selection of dishes will be based on recommendations made by the kitchen team daily, featuring dishes that are currently available on the a la carte menu.



So keep an open mind.



First-timers at Open Door Policy should go big or go home. Head straight to the Tasting Menu priced at SGD $68++/pax for a range of five dishes at smaller portions but satisfaction and a full tummy is guaranteed.

